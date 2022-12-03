Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna-Jonesboro 55, Johnston City 53
Belvidere North 47, Hononegah 45
Benton 60, Goreville 47
Benton, Wis. 51, Dakota 41
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 65, Argo 54
Bloomington Central Catholic 73, Peoria Christian 50
Bloomington Christian 80, St. Anne 61
Brother Rice 72, St. Francis de Sales 48
Camp Point Central 57, Concord (Triopia) 52
Carmi White County 48, West Frankfort 42
Charleston 76, Taylorville 69
Chatham Glenwood 56, Rochester 46
Chicago Mt. Carmel 72, North Lawndale 48
Chrisman 53, Heritage 47
Danville 50, Casey-Westfield 45
Decatur MacArthur 66, Normal University 42
Dupo 50, Lebanon 29
East Dubuque 72, Marengo 42
Flora 66, Greenville 53
Forreston 46, Shullsburg, Wis. 44
Francis Parker 71, Hope Academy 48
Glenbard North 59, West Chicago 17
Glenbrook South 57, Crystal Lake South 43
Gonzaga College, D.C. 77, St. Ignatius 59
Hamilton County 54, Hardin County 32
Herrin 55, Du Quoin 29
Herrin 77, Carmi White County 67
Hoffman Estates 53, Naperville Central 31
Jacksonville 55, Eisenhower 49
Kankakee (McNamara) 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 21
Lake County Baptist 48, Westfair Christian 37
Lakes Community 55, Maine West 45
Lawrenceville 69, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 56
Leyden 57, Kennedy 48
Lincoln-Way East 57, Oswego East 54
Maine East 70, Wheeling 57
Maryville Christian 57, East Alton-Wood River 49
Massac County 74, Calloway Co., Ky. 68
Midwest Central 67, Havana 47
Moline 86, Urbana 32
Mt. Carmel 58, Wayne City 31
New Berlin 37, Metro-East Lutheran 21
Payton 56, Latin 48
Pekin 40, Champaign Central 38
Piasa Southwestern 48, Calhoun 43
Pleasant Plains 68, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54
Ridgewood 70, Walther Christian Academy 55
Riverside-Brookfield 65, IC Catholic 42
Rock Island 74, Dubuque, Hempstead, Iowa 38
Rockford Christian 76, Galena 63
Sandwich 34, Richmond-Burton 13
Springfield Calvary 51, Maroa-Forsyth 47
St. Viator 62, Woodstock Marian 41
Stevenson 62, Westinghouse 52
Teutopolis 56, Tolono Unity 40
Tuscola 69, Okaw Valley 41
Vashon, Mo. 59, Curie 36
West Frankfort 80, Cairo 46
Wheaton North 56, Highland Park 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/