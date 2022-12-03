AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna-Jonesboro 55, Johnston City 53

Belvidere North 47, Hononegah 45

Benton 60, Goreville 47

Benton, Wis. 51, Dakota 41

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 65, Argo 54

Bloomington Central Catholic 73, Peoria Christian 50

Bloomington Christian 80, St. Anne 61

Brother Rice 72, St. Francis de Sales 48

Camp Point Central 57, Concord (Triopia) 52

Carmi White County 48, West Frankfort 42

Charleston 76, Taylorville 69

Chatham Glenwood 56, Rochester 46

Chicago Mt. Carmel 72, North Lawndale 48

Chrisman 53, Heritage 47

Danville 50, Casey-Westfield 45

Decatur MacArthur 66, Normal University 42

Dupo 50, Lebanon 29

East Dubuque 72, Marengo 42

Flora 66, Greenville 53

Forreston 46, Shullsburg, Wis. 44

Francis Parker 71, Hope Academy 48

Glenbard North 59, West Chicago 17

Glenbrook South 57, Crystal Lake South 43

Gonzaga College, D.C. 77, St. Ignatius 59

Hamilton County 54, Hardin County 32

Herrin 55, Du Quoin 29

Herrin 77, Carmi White County 67

Hoffman Estates 53, Naperville Central 31

Jacksonville 55, Eisenhower 49

Kankakee (McNamara) 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 21

Lake County Baptist 48, Westfair Christian 37

Lakes Community 55, Maine West 45

Lawrenceville 69, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 56

Leyden 57, Kennedy 48

Lincoln-Way East 57, Oswego East 54

    • Maine East 70, Wheeling 57

    Maryville Christian 57, East Alton-Wood River 49

    Massac County 74, Calloway Co., Ky. 68

    Midwest Central 67, Havana 47

    Moline 86, Urbana 32

    Mt. Carmel 58, Wayne City 31

    New Berlin 37, Metro-East Lutheran 21

    Payton 56, Latin 48

    Pekin 40, Champaign Central 38

    Piasa Southwestern 48, Calhoun 43

    Pleasant Plains 68, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54

    Ridgewood 70, Walther Christian Academy 55

    Riverside-Brookfield 65, IC Catholic 42

    Rock Island 74, Dubuque, Hempstead, Iowa 38

    Rockford Christian 76, Galena 63

    Sandwich 34, Richmond-Burton 13

    Springfield Calvary 51, Maroa-Forsyth 47

    St. Viator 62, Woodstock Marian 41

    Stevenson 62, Westinghouse 52

    Teutopolis 56, Tolono Unity 40

    Tuscola 69, Okaw Valley 41

    Vashon, Mo. 59, Curie 36

    West Frankfort 80, Cairo 46

    Wheaton North 56, Highland Park 48

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

