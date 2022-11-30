AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 52, Cumberland 43

Athens 60, Havana 46

Auburn 62, Carlinville 32

Aurora Math-Science 43, Crossroads Christian Academy 38

Bartlett 58, Geneva 55

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Madison 58

Blue Ridge 64, DeLand-Weldon 22

Bluford Webber 71, Edwards County 47

Bolingbrook 77, St. Charles North 52

Brother Rice 81, Morgan Park 47

Catlin (Salt Fork) 53, Arcola 36

Centralia Christ Our Rock 61, Wayne City 36

Chatham Glenwood 57, Decatur MacArthur 37

Chicago ( SSICP) 54, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 33

Chicago (Comer) 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 55

Chicago Ag Science 46, Schurz 33

Chicago Little Village 80, Kelly 3

Clinton 58, Stanford Olympia 50

De La Salle 63, Bosco, Ind. 61

DeKalb 56, Glenbard West 54

Decatur St. Teresa 61, Tri-Valley 30

Dixon 59, Kewanee 42

Elmwood Park 66, CICS-Northtown 37

Fairbury Prairie Central 74, Dwight 53

Farmington 76, Tremont 71

ADVERTISEMENT

Flora 38, Okawville 29

Fulton 51, Freeport (Aquin) 39

Gardner-South Wilmington 68, St. Anne 39

Gillespie 49, Mount Olive 40

Gilman Iroquois West 35, Colfax Ridgeview 34

Glenbard North 80, Streamwood 31

Glenbard South 54, Hinsdale South 49

Goreville 69, Hardin County 50

Grant Park 67, Illinois Lutheran 33

Grayville 82, Red Hill 58

    • Harvest Christian Academy 62, St. Edward 52

    Hersey 64, Maine South 49

    Heyworth 48, Maroa-Forsyth 34

    Hillsboro 57, Woodlawn 45

    Hinckley-Big Rock 51, Westminster Christian 26

    Illini West (Carthage) 66, Abingdon 44

    Johnston City 45, Hamilton County 41

    Joliet Catholic 54, Aurora Central Catholic 39

    Joliet West 93, Plainfield Central 56

    Kankakee (McNamara) 55, Peotone 40

    LaSalle-Peru 58, Hall 36

    Lake View 78, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 24

    Lakes Community 48, Vernon Hills 41

    Lemont 68, Sandburg 43

    Lindblom 83, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 53

    Lowpoint-Washburn 59, Greenview 49

    Maria 71, Harlan 63

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 64, Carmel 49

    Marissa/Coulterville 64, Elverado 34

    Marmion 65, IC Catholic 39

    Metea Valley 71, Aurora (East) 50

    Midland 65, Galva 28

    Momence 47, Clifton Central 36

    Monmouth-Roseville 43, Aledo (Mercer County) 42

    Monticello 48, Riverton 35

    Mt. Pulaski 41, Warrensburg-Latham 38

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 76, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 54

    Nazareth 38, St. Patrick 31

    ADVERTISEMENT

    New Athens 53, McGivney Catholic High School 46

    Niles West 60, Highland Park 44

    Normal University 60, Evergreen Park 53

    North Boone 54, Marengo 32

    North Clay 53, Effingham St. Anthony 49

    Oak Lawn Community 58, Chicago Christian 28

    Oregon 65, Ashton-Franklin Center 61

    Oswego East 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 46

    Ottawa Marquette 72, St. Bede 38

    Pana 63, Moweaqua Central A&M 30

    Plainfield East 64, Joliet Central 41

    Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 54

    Plainfield South 59, Romeoville 51

    Pleasant Plains 79, Springfield Calvary 42

    Pontiac 71, El Paso-Gridley 54

    Princeton 57, Rock Island Alleman 20

    Providence 56, Reavis 33

    Quad Cities 48, Rivermont, Iowa 47

    Rich Township 52, Fenwick 50

    Richwoods 57, Peoria Notre Dame 40

    Rolling Meadows 68, Glenbrook South 55

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 64, Jacksonville 29

    Simeon 67, Thornwood 36

    ADVERTISEMENT

    South Beloit 29, Kirkland Hiawatha 26

    South County 54, Edinburg (Coop) BK 26

    Sparta 81, Waltonville 74

    Springfield 64, Eisenhower 42

    Stagg 48, Tinley Park 47

    Sterling 85, Rock Falls 55

    Thornton Fractional North 74, Oak Lawn Richards 65

    Tolono Unity 55, Bismarck-Henning 46

    Triad 54, Columbia 39

    Tuscola 71, Villa Grove/Heritage 18

    Watseka (coop) 36, Georgetown La Salette 28

    Woodland 60, DePue 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.