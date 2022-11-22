AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 22, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 58, Aurora Central Catholic 28

Barrington 56, Belvidere North 43

Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Bloomington 66

Centralia 58, Bethalto Civic Memorial 30

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 55, (Chicago ) Wolcott 37

Chicago Little Village 43, Chicago (Tech) 39

Chicago Little Village 55, Chicago North Grand 44

Chicago Mt. Carmel 71, Sandburg 29

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 78, Shepard 29

Chicago Phoenix Academy 56, Chicago Academy 50

Collinsville 57, Marion 44

De La Salle 69, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 18

DeKalb 61, Dunlap 59

DePaul College Prep 68, Englewood STEM 29

Dunbar 102, Islamic Foundation 36

Galesburg 58, Canton 50

Gallatin County 71, Grayville 68

Henry 33, Biggsville West Central 20

Homewood-Flossmoor 63, Rich Township 57

Hoopeston Area High School 61, Gilman Iroquois West 58

Hyde Park 63, Lincoln Park 56

Larkin 64, Machesney Park Harlem 60

Latin 73, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 54

ADVERTISEMENT

Lemont 66, Minooka 39

Libertyville 68, Prospect 57

Lindblom 62, Stagg 55

Momence 54, Grant Park 43

Monmouth-Roseville 59, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 37

Morgan Park 75, Orr 44

Morgan Park Academy 75, Chicago Washington 44

Mt. Zion 66, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49

Naperville Neuqua Valley 46, Fenwick 42

Sports

  • Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

  • FIFA threat makes World Cup teams nix 'One Love' armbands

  • Saka, Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup

  • Virginia cancels Virginia Tech game after player deaths

    • Niles North 73, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 29

    Niles Notre Dame 56, Francis Parker 44

    Oswego East 61, Downers South 31

    Ottawa 60, Marengo 44

    Peotone 49, IC Catholic 46

    Polo 50, Amboy 28

    Romeoville 83, Plainfield Central 55

    Sherrard 59, Rock Island Alleman 28

    Sparta 77, Cobden 37

    St. Charles East 80, Aurora (East) 70

    St. Ignatius 79, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 47

    Sterling Newman 62, North Boone 50

    Teutopolis 68, Rantoul 49

    Waltonville 53, Norris City (NCOE) 39

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.