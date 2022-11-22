Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 58, Aurora Central Catholic 28
Barrington 56, Belvidere North 43
Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Bloomington 66
Centralia 58, Bethalto Civic Memorial 30
Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 55, (Chicago ) Wolcott 37
Chicago Little Village 43, Chicago (Tech) 39
Chicago Little Village 55, Chicago North Grand 44
Chicago Mt. Carmel 71, Sandburg 29
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 78, Shepard 29
Chicago Phoenix Academy 56, Chicago Academy 50
Collinsville 57, Marion 44
De La Salle 69, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 18
DeKalb 61, Dunlap 59
DePaul College Prep 68, Englewood STEM 29
Dunbar 102, Islamic Foundation 36
Galesburg 58, Canton 50
Gallatin County 71, Grayville 68
Henry 33, Biggsville West Central 20
Homewood-Flossmoor 63, Rich Township 57
Hoopeston Area High School 61, Gilman Iroquois West 58
Hyde Park 63, Lincoln Park 56
Larkin 64, Machesney Park Harlem 60
Latin 73, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 54
Lemont 66, Minooka 39
Libertyville 68, Prospect 57
Lindblom 62, Stagg 55
Momence 54, Grant Park 43
Monmouth-Roseville 59, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 37
Morgan Park 75, Orr 44
Morgan Park Academy 75, Chicago Washington 44
Mt. Zion 66, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49
Naperville Neuqua Valley 46, Fenwick 42
Niles North 73, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 29
Niles Notre Dame 56, Francis Parker 44
Oswego East 61, Downers South 31
Ottawa 60, Marengo 44
Peotone 49, IC Catholic 46
Polo 50, Amboy 28
Romeoville 83, Plainfield Central 55
Sherrard 59, Rock Island Alleman 28
Sparta 77, Cobden 37
St. Charles East 80, Aurora (East) 70
St. Ignatius 79, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 47
Sterling Newman 62, North Boone 50
Teutopolis 68, Rantoul 49
Waltonville 53, Norris City (NCOE) 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/