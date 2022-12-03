AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 68, Vandalia 55

Amundsen 62, Mather 50

Anna-Jonesboro 54, Hamilton County 50

Auburn 55, Buffalo Tri-City 38

Augusta Southeastern 56, Pittsfield 45

Beecher 95, Donovan 40

Benton 69, Hardin County 25

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 69, Willowbrook 67

Bloomington 75, Champaign Centennial 56

Bloomington Central Catholic 78, Eureka 59

Bloomington Christian 50, Heyworth 35

Bolingbrook 79, Stagg 62

Breese Central 68, Salem 34

Breese Mater Dei 60, Burroughs, Mo. 54

Brother Rice 59, Montini 26

Camp Point Central 54, Liberty 32

Carbondale 59, Cahokia 49

Carlyle 53, Woodlawn 37

Carterville 55, Red Bud 37

Catlin (Salt Fork) 44, Tuscola 40

Centralia Christ Our Rock 52, Christopher 36

Champaign St. Thomas More 54, Decatur St. Teresa 47

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 96, Holy Trinity 71

Chicago (Jones) 80, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 46

Chicago (Lane) 51, Taft 46

Chicago Academy 69, Steinmetz 38

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 56, Harvey Thornton 41

Chicago Little Village 72, Juarez 44

Chicago Marshall 58, Chicago (Austin) 54

Chicago North Grand 62, Rickover Naval 42

Chicago Phoenix Academy 73, Chicago Collegiate Charter 20

Chicago Roosevelt 62, Chicago (Intrinsic) 59

Chicago Uplift 53, Chicago (Marine) 12

Sports

  • Texas Rangers sign ace Jacob deGrom to $185M, 5-year deal

  • South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

  • US coach Berhalter to draw on Dutch lessons at World Cup

  • If NFL had its way, Deshaun Watson's return would be on hold

    • Clifton Central 92, Cullom Tri-Point 20

    Clinton 62, Maroa-Forsyth 55

    Columbia 83, East Alton-Wood River 52

    Danville (First Baptist Christian) 70, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 19

    Danville 67, Chicago (Ogden International) 50

    DeKalb 61, Metea Valley 55

    Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 62, Moweaqua Central A&M 56

    Deerfield 72, Vernon Hills 40

    Du Quoin 78, Cairo 25

    Dundee-Crown 58, Burlington Central 52

    Edwardsville 59, Alton 42

    Effingham St. Anthony 52, Sullivan 37

    El Paso-Gridley 57, Fisher 22

    Eldorado 53, Gallatin County 27

    Elk Grove 66, Wheeling 63

    Evanston Township 61, Glenbrook South 59

    Fairfield 65, Sesser-Valier 40

    Farmington 42, Monmouth-Roseville 41

    Farragut 77, Orr 49

    Fenwick 64, OPRF 60

    Fithian Oakwood 48, Danville Schlarman 36

    Francis Parker 73, Morgan Park Academy 26

    Freeport 68, Rockford Jefferson 58

    Galatia 54, Carrier Mills 46

    Galena 57, Potosi, Wis. 55

    Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Illinois Lutheran 40

    Geneva 43, Glenbard North 39

    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 45

    Glenbard West 56, Proviso West 55

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Glenbrook North 61, Niles West 34

    Grant Park 32, Kankakee Grace Christian 13

    Hampshire 38, Cary-Grove 35

    Herrin 82, West Frankfort 24

    Hersey 64, Buffalo Grove 26

    Hillcrest 69, Oak Lawn Community 53

    Hinckley-Big Rock 72, Leland 17

    Hinsdale Central 56, York 41

    Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Andrew 64

    Hope Academy 86, Chicago CICS-Ellison 30

    Huntley 49, Algonquin (Jacobs) 35

    Illini Central 47, Lewistown 45

    Joliet West 79, Romeoville 71

    Kaneland 85, Rochelle 54

    Kankakee 75, Harlan 34

    Kelvyn Park 75, Douglass 48

    L.F. Academy 33, Elgin Academy 29

    LaSalle-Peru 54, Plano 29

    Lake Park 40, St. Charles East 32

    Lake Zurich 57, Lakes Community 27

    Lemont 66, Blue Island Eisenhower 46

    Leo 68, Providence-St. Mel 64, OT

    Leyden 72, Addison Trail 39

    Lincoln-Way East 62, Lincoln Way Central 41

    Litchfield 57, Lebanon 21

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lockport 56, Lincoln Way West 51

    Loyola 43, Marmion 28

    Machesney Park Harlem 61, Belvidere North 30

    Maine South 58, New Trier 48

    Maine West 63, Highland Park 57

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 53, Nazareth 44

    Marion 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 42

    Marist 67, Joliet Catholic 58

    Midland 49, Woodland 30

    Moline 91, Galesburg 32

    Momence 53, St. Anne 52

    Morrison 69, Wethersfield 45

    Morton 52, Rantoul 48

    Mount Vernon 49, Centralia 42

    Mt. Carmel 64, Marshall 16

    Murphysboro 40, Harrisburg 35

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 59, Naperville North 42

    New Berlin 44, South County 27

    Niles North 71, Maine East 67

    Nokomis 57, Okawville 26

    Normal Community 65, Urbana 38

    North-Mac 45, Athens 42

    Northridge Prep 54, North Shore Country Day 41

    O’Fallon 52, Belleville West 40

    Oak Forest 63, Oak Lawn Richards 47

    Olney (Richland County) 49, Robinson 48

    Oregon 57, Indian Creek 35

    Oswego East 68, Minooka 35

    Ottawa 48, Morris 44

    Palatine 58, Hoffman Estates 43

    Pana 60, Pawnee 33

    Parkview Christian Academy 55, Portage Christian, Ind. 27

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Peoria (H.S.) 64, Champaign Central 45

    Peoria Christian 75, Oneida (ROWVA) 64

    Peoria Christian 75, Williamsfield 64

    Peoria Manual 47, Peoria Notre Dame 29

    Peotone 57, Coal City 50

    Plainfield Central 96, Plainfield East 68

    Plainfield North 65, Oswego 59

    Plainfield South 66, Joliet Central 61

    Princeton 59, Illinois Valley Central 34

    Quincy 62, United Township High School 50

    Raymond Lincolnwood 55, Mount Olive 26

    Reed-Custer 62, Herscher 46

    Rich Township 61, Crete-Monee 36

    Rochester 56, Tolono Unity 46

    Rockford Auburn 83, Rockford East 54

    Rockford Boylan 61, Belvidere 19

    Rolling Meadows 52, Prospect 41

    Roxana 37, Piasa Southwestern 26

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Quincy Notre Dame 35

    Schaumburg 55, Fremd 53

    Schurz 47, Von Steuben 46

    Seneca 66, Henry 33

    Serena 44, Earlville 36

    South Beloit 58, Alden-Hebron 29

    St. Ignatius 58, Providence 24

    St. Laurence 52, DePaul College Prep 38

    Stark County 52, Brimfield 45

    Steeleville 56, Trico 48

    Sterling 59, Rock Island Alleman 24

    Streator 59, Lisle 29

    Thornwood 59, Thornridge 56

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tinley Park 62, Evergreen Park 61

    Tolton Catholic, Mo. 56, Hyde Park 55

    Trenton Wesclin 61, McGivney Catholic High School 43

    Triad 49, Waterloo 35

    Walther Christian Academy 52, CICS-Northtown 14

    Wauconda 55, Woodstock 43

    Westinghouse 89, Chicago (Clark) 84

    Wheaton Warrenville South 58, St. Charles North 28

    Williamsville 52, Carlinville 14

    Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 60, Dieterich 52, 2OT

    Woodstock Marian 54, Johnsburg 49

    Yorkville 64, Aurora (West Aurora) 60

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.