Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 68, Vandalia 55
Amundsen 62, Mather 50
Anna-Jonesboro 54, Hamilton County 50
Auburn 55, Buffalo Tri-City 38
Augusta Southeastern 56, Pittsfield 45
Beecher 95, Donovan 40
Benton 69, Hardin County 25
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 69, Willowbrook 67
Bloomington 75, Champaign Centennial 56
Bloomington Central Catholic 78, Eureka 59
Bloomington Christian 50, Heyworth 35
Bolingbrook 79, Stagg 62
Breese Central 68, Salem 34
Breese Mater Dei 60, Burroughs, Mo. 54
Brother Rice 59, Montini 26
Camp Point Central 54, Liberty 32
Carbondale 59, Cahokia 49
Carlyle 53, Woodlawn 37
Carterville 55, Red Bud 37
Catlin (Salt Fork) 44, Tuscola 40
Centralia Christ Our Rock 52, Christopher 36
Champaign St. Thomas More 54, Decatur St. Teresa 47
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 96, Holy Trinity 71
Chicago (Jones) 80, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 46
Chicago (Lane) 51, Taft 46
Chicago Academy 69, Steinmetz 38
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 56, Harvey Thornton 41
Chicago Little Village 72, Juarez 44
Chicago Marshall 58, Chicago (Austin) 54
Chicago North Grand 62, Rickover Naval 42
Chicago Phoenix Academy 73, Chicago Collegiate Charter 20
Chicago Roosevelt 62, Chicago (Intrinsic) 59
Chicago Uplift 53, Chicago (Marine) 12
Clifton Central 92, Cullom Tri-Point 20
Clinton 62, Maroa-Forsyth 55
Columbia 83, East Alton-Wood River 52
Danville (First Baptist Christian) 70, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 19
Danville 67, Chicago (Ogden International) 50
DeKalb 61, Metea Valley 55
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 62, Moweaqua Central A&M 56
Deerfield 72, Vernon Hills 40
Du Quoin 78, Cairo 25
Dundee-Crown 58, Burlington Central 52
Edwardsville 59, Alton 42
Effingham St. Anthony 52, Sullivan 37
El Paso-Gridley 57, Fisher 22
Eldorado 53, Gallatin County 27
Elk Grove 66, Wheeling 63
Evanston Township 61, Glenbrook South 59
Fairfield 65, Sesser-Valier 40
Farmington 42, Monmouth-Roseville 41
Farragut 77, Orr 49
Fenwick 64, OPRF 60
Fithian Oakwood 48, Danville Schlarman 36
Francis Parker 73, Morgan Park Academy 26
Freeport 68, Rockford Jefferson 58
Galatia 54, Carrier Mills 46
Galena 57, Potosi, Wis. 55
Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Illinois Lutheran 40
Geneva 43, Glenbard North 39
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 45
Glenbard West 56, Proviso West 55
Glenbrook North 61, Niles West 34
Grant Park 32, Kankakee Grace Christian 13
Hampshire 38, Cary-Grove 35
Herrin 82, West Frankfort 24
Hersey 64, Buffalo Grove 26
Hillcrest 69, Oak Lawn Community 53
Hinckley-Big Rock 72, Leland 17
Hinsdale Central 56, York 41
Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Andrew 64
Hope Academy 86, Chicago CICS-Ellison 30
Huntley 49, Algonquin (Jacobs) 35
Illini Central 47, Lewistown 45
Joliet West 79, Romeoville 71
Kaneland 85, Rochelle 54
Kankakee 75, Harlan 34
Kelvyn Park 75, Douglass 48
L.F. Academy 33, Elgin Academy 29
LaSalle-Peru 54, Plano 29
Lake Park 40, St. Charles East 32
Lake Zurich 57, Lakes Community 27
Lemont 66, Blue Island Eisenhower 46
Leo 68, Providence-St. Mel 64, OT
Leyden 72, Addison Trail 39
Lincoln-Way East 62, Lincoln Way Central 41
Litchfield 57, Lebanon 21
Lockport 56, Lincoln Way West 51
Loyola 43, Marmion 28
Machesney Park Harlem 61, Belvidere North 30
Maine South 58, New Trier 48
Maine West 63, Highland Park 57
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 53, Nazareth 44
Marion 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 42
Marist 67, Joliet Catholic 58
Midland 49, Woodland 30
Moline 91, Galesburg 32
Momence 53, St. Anne 52
Morrison 69, Wethersfield 45
Morton 52, Rantoul 48
Mount Vernon 49, Centralia 42
Mt. Carmel 64, Marshall 16
Murphysboro 40, Harrisburg 35
Naperville Neuqua Valley 59, Naperville North 42
New Berlin 44, South County 27
Niles North 71, Maine East 67
Nokomis 57, Okawville 26
Normal Community 65, Urbana 38
North-Mac 45, Athens 42
Northridge Prep 54, North Shore Country Day 41
O’Fallon 52, Belleville West 40
Oak Forest 63, Oak Lawn Richards 47
Olney (Richland County) 49, Robinson 48
Oregon 57, Indian Creek 35
Oswego East 68, Minooka 35
Ottawa 48, Morris 44
Palatine 58, Hoffman Estates 43
Pana 60, Pawnee 33
Parkview Christian Academy 55, Portage Christian, Ind. 27
Peoria (H.S.) 64, Champaign Central 45
Peoria Christian 75, Oneida (ROWVA) 64
Peoria Christian 75, Williamsfield 64
Peoria Manual 47, Peoria Notre Dame 29
Peotone 57, Coal City 50
Plainfield Central 96, Plainfield East 68
Plainfield North 65, Oswego 59
Plainfield South 66, Joliet Central 61
Princeton 59, Illinois Valley Central 34
Quincy 62, United Township High School 50
Raymond Lincolnwood 55, Mount Olive 26
Reed-Custer 62, Herscher 46
Rich Township 61, Crete-Monee 36
Rochester 56, Tolono Unity 46
Rockford Auburn 83, Rockford East 54
Rockford Boylan 61, Belvidere 19
Rolling Meadows 52, Prospect 41
Roxana 37, Piasa Southwestern 26
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Quincy Notre Dame 35
Schaumburg 55, Fremd 53
Schurz 47, Von Steuben 46
Seneca 66, Henry 33
Serena 44, Earlville 36
South Beloit 58, Alden-Hebron 29
St. Ignatius 58, Providence 24
St. Laurence 52, DePaul College Prep 38
Stark County 52, Brimfield 45
Steeleville 56, Trico 48
Sterling 59, Rock Island Alleman 24
Streator 59, Lisle 29
Thornwood 59, Thornridge 56
Tinley Park 62, Evergreen Park 61
Tolton Catholic, Mo. 56, Hyde Park 55
Trenton Wesclin 61, McGivney Catholic High School 43
Triad 49, Waterloo 35
Walther Christian Academy 52, CICS-Northtown 14
Wauconda 55, Woodstock 43
Westinghouse 89, Chicago (Clark) 84
Wheaton Warrenville South 58, St. Charles North 28
Williamsville 52, Carlinville 14
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 60, Dieterich 52, 2OT
Woodstock Marian 54, Johnsburg 49
Yorkville 64, Aurora (West Aurora) 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/