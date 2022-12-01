AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Force Academy 40, Tilden 6

Annawan 63, Abingdon 52

Breese Mater Dei 47, Belleville West 46

Chicago (Butler) 58, Simeon 48

Chicago (Carver Military) 27, Hubbard 7

Chicago CICS-Longwood 35, Juarez 30

Chicago Little Village 39, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 5

Chicago Resurrection 46, Amundsen 32

Dixon 43, Ottawa 34

Dunlap 48, Brimfield 35

Forreston 48, Pearl City 24

Galva 53, Wethersfield 45

Gilman Iroquois West 38, Momence 24

Goreville 71, West Frankfort 33

Grayslake North 54, Crystal Lake South 43

Julian 28, Hancock 14

Kenwood 57, St. Ignatius 33

Lake Zurich 60, Mundelein 34

Lakes Community 62, Woodstock 33

Libertyville 62, St. Viator 31

Lincoln Way Central 60, Marist 50

Lisle (Benet Academy) 54, Lyons 51

Polo 51, Durand 14

Putnam County 52, Peoria Christian 22

Round Lake 42, Wheeling 32

Sandburg 83, Blue Island Eisenhower 10

South Beloit 49, Harvard 45

Warren 48, Milledgeville 30

Westmont 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 53

Wheaton North 50, Glenbard West 47

Woodstock North 53, Antioch 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.