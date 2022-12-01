Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Force Academy 40, Tilden 6
Annawan 63, Abingdon 52
Breese Mater Dei 47, Belleville West 46
Chicago (Butler) 58, Simeon 48
Chicago (Carver Military) 27, Hubbard 7
Chicago CICS-Longwood 35, Juarez 30
Chicago Little Village 39, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 5
Chicago Resurrection 46, Amundsen 32
Dixon 43, Ottawa 34
Dunlap 48, Brimfield 35
Forreston 48, Pearl City 24
Galva 53, Wethersfield 45
Gilman Iroquois West 38, Momence 24
Goreville 71, West Frankfort 33
Grayslake North 54, Crystal Lake South 43
Julian 28, Hancock 14
Kenwood 57, St. Ignatius 33
Lake Zurich 60, Mundelein 34
Lakes Community 62, Woodstock 33
Libertyville 62, St. Viator 31
Lincoln Way Central 60, Marist 50
Lisle (Benet Academy) 54, Lyons 51
Polo 51, Durand 14
Putnam County 52, Peoria Christian 22
Round Lake 42, Wheeling 32
Sandburg 83, Blue Island Eisenhower 10
South Beloit 49, Harvard 45
Warren 48, Milledgeville 30
Westmont 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 53
Wheaton North 50, Glenbard West 47
Woodstock North 53, Antioch 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/