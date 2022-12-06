AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluford Webber 71, Thompsonville 36

Calhoun 67, Carrollton 49

Calvary Christian Academy 60, Lowpoint-Washburn 53

Canton 48, Peoria Christian 39

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53, Buffalo Tri-City 32

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 37

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 68, CICS-Northtown 21

Dixon 54, Rochelle 51

Englewood Excel 48, Chicago (Golder) 45

Fairbury Prairie Central 96, Bloomington 89

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Woodland 53

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Woodlawn 53

Grayslake Central 57, Vernon Hills 56

Henry 67, LaMoille 36

Heyworth 65, Stanford Olympia 50

Holy Trinity 56, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 49

Julian 58, Chicago Roosevelt 26

L.F. Academy 62, North Shore Country Day 54

Loyola 53, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 31

Manley 70, Epic Academy Charter 64

McHenry 53, Grant 44

Morrison 63, Milledgeville 48

Pearl City 41, Polo 35

Raby 88, Foreman 41

Rockford Lutheran 97, Woodstock Marian 58

ADVERTISEMENT

Serena 66, Dwight 47

Stagg 61, Shepard 44

Thornridge 62, Sandburg 55

Thornwood 45, Dyett 40

Warren 63, Durand 46

Wells 57, Chicago (Ogden International) 47

Westlake 54, Rockford Christian Life 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.