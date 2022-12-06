Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluford Webber 71, Thompsonville 36
Calhoun 67, Carrollton 49
Calvary Christian Academy 60, Lowpoint-Washburn 53
Canton 48, Peoria Christian 39
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53, Buffalo Tri-City 32
Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 37
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 68, CICS-Northtown 21
Dixon 54, Rochelle 51
Englewood Excel 48, Chicago (Golder) 45
Fairbury Prairie Central 96, Bloomington 89
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Woodland 53
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Woodlawn 53
Grayslake Central 57, Vernon Hills 56
Henry 67, LaMoille 36
Heyworth 65, Stanford Olympia 50
Holy Trinity 56, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 49
Julian 58, Chicago Roosevelt 26
L.F. Academy 62, North Shore Country Day 54
Loyola 53, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 31
Manley 70, Epic Academy Charter 64
McHenry 53, Grant 44
Morrison 63, Milledgeville 48
Pearl City 41, Polo 35
Raby 88, Foreman 41
Rockford Lutheran 97, Woodstock Marian 58
Serena 66, Dwight 47
Stagg 61, Shepard 44
Thornridge 62, Sandburg 55
Thornwood 45, Dyett 40
Warren 63, Durand 46
Wells 57, Chicago (Ogden International) 47
Westlake 54, Rockford Christian Life 48
