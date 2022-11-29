Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 52, Evanston Roycemore 20
Anna-Jonesboro 65, Hardin County 42
Aurora Math-Science 50, Mooseheart 25
Belvidere 45, Richmond-Burton 41
Benton 60, Johnston City 34
Carterville 75, Steeleville 48
Chicago (Jones) 77, Juarez 30
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 57, DuSable 25
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 50, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 44
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 72, Northside Prep 56
Durand 64, Milledgeville 59
Herrin 72, Cairo 23
Kankakee 97, Chicago (Butler) 45
Leo 63, Bowen 26
Lombard (CPSA) 60, Horizon Science-Southwest 11
Lovejoy 62, Harrisburg 59
Manley 56, Chicago North Grand 38
Maryville Christian 59, Lebanon 28
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 54, Camp Point Central 44
Murphysboro 52, Chester 36
Normal Community 66, Bloomington 39
Normal West 83, Bloomington Central Catholic 73
Pinckneyville 55, Nokomis 32
Red Bud 57, Trico 34
Westinghouse 75, Chicago (Ogden International) 45
