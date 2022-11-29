AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 52, Evanston Roycemore 20

Anna-Jonesboro 65, Hardin County 42

Aurora Math-Science 50, Mooseheart 25

Belvidere 45, Richmond-Burton 41

Benton 60, Johnston City 34

Carterville 75, Steeleville 48

Chicago (Jones) 77, Juarez 30

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 57, DuSable 25

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 50, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 44

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 72, Northside Prep 56

Durand 64, Milledgeville 59

Herrin 72, Cairo 23

Kankakee 97, Chicago (Butler) 45

Leo 63, Bowen 26

Lombard (CPSA) 60, Horizon Science-Southwest 11

Lovejoy 62, Harrisburg 59

Manley 56, Chicago North Grand 38

Maryville Christian 59, Lebanon 28

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 54, Camp Point Central 44

Murphysboro 52, Chester 36

Normal Community 66, Bloomington 39

Normal West 83, Bloomington Central Catholic 73

Pinckneyville 55, Nokomis 32

Red Bud 57, Trico 34

Westinghouse 75, Chicago (Ogden International) 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

