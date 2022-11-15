AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 15, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 50, Rock Falls 41

Arcola 45, Fithian Oakwood 31

Athens 49, Pawnee 17

Aurora Central Catholic 52, Sandwich 23

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 67, Farina South Central 47

Benton 71, Marion 54

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 49, Reavis 46

Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Bloomington 40

Blue Ridge 36, Donovan 34

Breese Central 61, Hillsboro 40

Brimfield 44, Princeville 24

Burlington Central 59, Marengo 45

Chicago-University 37, Mather 15

Christopher 55, Salem 24

Clemente 36, Juarez 21

Clinton 36, Stanford Olympia 35

Columbia 40, Alton Marquette 30

DeKalb 60, Belvidere North 31

Dixon 44, Machesney Park Harlem 40

Englewood STEM 64, Woodlawn 7

Eureka 44, Decatur St. Teresa 42

Fairbury Prairie Central 68, East Peoria 45

Fieldcrest 62, Dwight 20

Fremd 52, Lake Zurich 44

Geneva 66, Sycamore 52

Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 33

Granite City 59, Madison 26

Hinsdale South 49, Oswego 45

Homewood-Flossmoor 56, Crete-Monee 21

Illini Central 47, Springfield Lutheran 29

Illini West (Carthage) 27, Illini Bluffs 25

Johnsburg 49, Westlake 34

Joliet Central 49, Minooka 41

Joliet West 43, Joliet Catholic 40

Kaneland 48, Larkin 31

Kankakee Trinity Academy 29, Illinois Lutheran 19

Kelly 44, Chicago CICS-Longwood 30

Lake Forest 47, Antioch 14

    • Lanark Eastland 46, Lena-Winslow 33

    Lincoln Way West 61, Providence 58

    Manteno 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 30

    Maroa-Forsyth 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 35

    Metro-East Lutheran 47, Valmeyer 27

    Monmouth-Roseville 52, Galva 20

    Mounds Meridian 64, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 16

    N. Posey, Ind. 65, Carmi White County 31

    Neoga 53, Moweaqua Central A&M 40

    Newark 53, Plano 23

    Orangeville 49, Morrison 26

    Orion 53, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 43

    Oswego East 59, Downers South 58

    Ottawa Marquette 60, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 45

    PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41

    Palatine 54, Buffalo Grove 31

    Palestine 51, Union (Dugger), Ind. 35

    Paris 50, Rantoul 21

    Peoria Heights (Quest) 54, LeRoy 51

    Pinckneyville 81, Cairo 23

    Plainfield Central 65, Wilmington 21

    Pleasant Plains 31, Macomb 16

    Pope County 62, Shawnee 21

    Prospect 72, Marist 58

    Raymond Lincolnwood 41, Bunker Hill 21

    Reed-Custer 48, Grant Park 34

    Roanoke-Benson 41, Lexington 31

    Robinson 45, Dieterich 40

    Sandburg 77, Rich Township 21

    Seneca 37, Herscher 26

    Serena 49, Hall 37

    Sherrard 49, Knoxville 36

    South County 49, Piasa Southwestern 20

    St. Bede 48, Midland 41

    Staunton 61, Greenfield-Northwestern 28

    Thornwood 54, Stagg 38

    Vernon Hills 45, Niles West 32

    Warren 54, East Dubuque 48

    Waterloo 60, Belleville East 34

    West Chicago 43, Earlville 27

    Westmont 51, Lisle 47

    Willows 50, Mooseheart 25

    Woodlawn 55, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 29

    Woodstock Marian 44, Cary-Grove 40

    York 78, St. Charles East 53

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

