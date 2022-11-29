AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 78, Dieterich 54

Arcola 46, Moweaqua Central A&M 37

Bethalto Civic Memorial 73, Mascoutah 64

Bowen 39, Tilden 24

Brimfield 62, Peoria Heights (Quest) 46

Bureau Valley 43, Mendota 37

Calvary Christian Academy 42, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 40

Chicago (Butler) 83, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 5

Chicago (Soto) High School 36, Chicago Little Village 25

Christopher 54, Anna-Jonesboro 20

Colfax Ridgeview 42, Blue Ridge 19

Cullom Tri-Point 45, Illinois Lutheran 12

Donovan 49, Kankakee Grace Christian 46

Elmwood 42, Midwest Central 19

Fairbury Prairie Central 46, Stanford Olympia 43

Fieldcrest 47, Heyworth 22

Galva 46, Henry 12

Granite City 54, Cahokia 40

Hall 52, St. Bede 33

Herscher 40, Reed-Custer 27

Highland 60, Waterloo 54

Holy Trinity 52, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 48

Lena-Winslow 56, Warren 29

Liberty Christian, Mo. 71, Mississippi Valley Christian 39

Lincoln Way Central 55, Lockport 47

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisle 43, Streator 31

Manteno 55, Wilmington 40

Marist 67, Rockford Guilford 36

Momence 32, Beecher 30

Monticello 35, Urbana 23

Morgan Park Academy 49, Francis Parker 22

Mounds Meridian 56, Bluford Webber 48

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 51, Camp Point Central 37

Niles West 53, Zion Benton 44

Nokomis 50, Greenville 40

Sports

  • US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home

  • Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup

  • Minnesota star Towns helped off with right calf strain

  • Protester with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup

    • Ottawa 51, Serena 34

    Pana 67, Shelbyville 37

    Peoria (H.S.) 90, Peoria Manual 22

    Pleasant Plains 54, Mt. Pulaski 49

    Princeton 38, Sandwich 29

    Quincy Notre Dame 73, Barry (Western) 29

    Raymond Lincolnwood 56, North Greene 13

    Rock Island Alleman 40, Rock Falls 28

    Rockford Jefferson 55, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49

    Rockridge 31, Orion 28

    Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 40, Riverton 35

    Seneca 36, Putnam County 27

    Stagg 46, Shepard 31

    Trenton Wesclin 55, Chester 42

    Triad 55, Jerseyville Jersey 48

    Von Steuben 63, Chicago (Intrinsic) 5

    Woodstock Marian 51, Wheaton Academy 17

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Christopher vs. Trico, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.