Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 78, Dieterich 54
Arcola 46, Moweaqua Central A&M 37
Bethalto Civic Memorial 73, Mascoutah 64
Bowen 39, Tilden 24
Brimfield 62, Peoria Heights (Quest) 46
Bureau Valley 43, Mendota 37
Calvary Christian Academy 42, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 40
Chicago (Butler) 83, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 5
Chicago (Soto) High School 36, Chicago Little Village 25
Christopher 54, Anna-Jonesboro 20
Colfax Ridgeview 42, Blue Ridge 19
Cullom Tri-Point 45, Illinois Lutheran 12
Donovan 49, Kankakee Grace Christian 46
Elmwood 42, Midwest Central 19
Fairbury Prairie Central 46, Stanford Olympia 43
Fieldcrest 47, Heyworth 22
Galva 46, Henry 12
Granite City 54, Cahokia 40
Hall 52, St. Bede 33
Herscher 40, Reed-Custer 27
Highland 60, Waterloo 54
Holy Trinity 52, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 48
Lena-Winslow 56, Warren 29
Liberty Christian, Mo. 71, Mississippi Valley Christian 39
Lincoln Way Central 55, Lockport 47
Lisle 43, Streator 31
Manteno 55, Wilmington 40
Marist 67, Rockford Guilford 36
Momence 32, Beecher 30
Monticello 35, Urbana 23
Morgan Park Academy 49, Francis Parker 22
Mounds Meridian 56, Bluford Webber 48
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 51, Camp Point Central 37
Niles West 53, Zion Benton 44
Nokomis 50, Greenville 40
Ottawa 51, Serena 34
Pana 67, Shelbyville 37
Peoria (H.S.) 90, Peoria Manual 22
Pleasant Plains 54, Mt. Pulaski 49
Princeton 38, Sandwich 29
Quincy Notre Dame 73, Barry (Western) 29
Raymond Lincolnwood 56, North Greene 13
Rock Island Alleman 40, Rock Falls 28
Rockford Jefferson 55, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49
Rockridge 31, Orion 28
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 40, Riverton 35
Seneca 36, Putnam County 27
Stagg 46, Shepard 31
Trenton Wesclin 55, Chester 42
Triad 55, Jerseyville Jersey 48
Von Steuben 63, Chicago (Intrinsic) 5
Woodstock Marian 51, Wheaton Academy 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Christopher vs. Trico, ccd.
