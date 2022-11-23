Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 50, MICDS, Mo. 39
Athens 47, Clinton 33
Aurora (East) 53, Plainfield East 38
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 67, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 22
Benton 66, Trenton Wesclin 34
Brimfield 49, Knoxville 36
Carmel 60, Naperville Central 31
Carterville 43, Carbondale 26
Centralia 47, Marion 34
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53, Warrensburg-Latham 42
Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 41, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South, Wis. 37
Chicago (Butler) 71, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 25
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 47, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 24
DeKalb 59, Rockford East 26
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 71, Providence-St. Mel 10
Deerfield 72, Bartlett 31
Dieterich 49, Red Hill 14
Eldorado 63, Anna-Jonesboro 30
Fieldcrest 55, Roanoke-Benson 32
Fremd 78, Sycamore 27
Galatia 39, Century 37
Galena 71, East Dubuque 35
Galesburg 60, Moline 47
Geneseo 45, Quincy 44
Glenbard West 74, Glenbard East 48
Glenbrook North 36, Taft 18
Glenbrook South 66, Prospect 43
Hamilton County 60, Edwards County 42
Havana 44, Canton 32
Herrin 56, Gallatin County 43
Herscher 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 22
Hersey 67, Grayslake Central 14
Heyworth 47, Illini Central 31
Hillcrest 53, Harvey Thornton 48
Hononegah 59, Streamwood 15
Huntley 55, Palatine 38
Hyde Park 45, Chicago (Jones) 14
Lake Forest 59, Vernon Hills 32
Lakes Community 57, Zion Benton 41
Lanark Eastland 52, Stockton 22
Libertyville 63, Barrington 61
Lisle (Benet Academy) 64, Homewood-Flossmoor 38
Lisle (Benet Academy) 71, Rockford Guilford 34
Machesney Park Harlem 61, Woodstock Marian 46
Macomb 45, Aledo (Mercer County) 29
Maine South 69, Crystal Lake Central 44
Maine West 37, Wheaton Warrenville South 30
Manteno 47, Grant Park 11
McHenry 40, Round Lake 22
Metamora 41, Mahomet-Seymour 36
Monmouth-Roseville 76, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 41
Morgan Park 58, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 14
Morgan Park Academy 50, Illinois Lutheran 19
Morris 54, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 32
Mount Vernon 50, Freeburg 48
Moweaqua Central A&M 56, Argenta-Oreana 15
Naperville Neuqua Valley 66, Plainfield South 37
Nazareth 59, Yorkville 14
Normal Community 59, Bloomington 20
Normal West 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 37
Okaw Valley 40, Arthur Christian 19
Okawville 71, Nashville 38
Oneida (ROWVA) 50, Rockridge 21
Oregon 42, Polo 27
Ottawa Marquette 53, Mendota 23
Peoria (H.S.) 59, Dunlap 53
Peotone 49, Andrew 33
Petersburg PORTA 53, Winchester (West Central) 34
Pope County 65, Shawnee 22
Putnam County 37, Somonauk 28
Quincy Notre Dame 63, Keokuk, Iowa 39
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 50, Rockridge 21
River Ridge/Scales Mound 67, Freeport (Aquin) 44
Rock Falls 51, Sandwich 25
Rock Island Alleman 52, Sterling 23
Rockford Boylan 56, St. Viator 34
Rockford Christian 60, Johnsburg 38
Rockford Guilford 67, Proviso West 36
South Elgin 50, Dundee-Crown 24
St. Charles North 65, Oswego East 25
Stillman Valley 47, Rochelle 29
Warren 58, Morrison 46
Wayne City 24, Lawrenceville 15
West Frankfort 68, Harrisburg 37
West Prairie 45, Rushville-Industry 31
Westinghouse 55, Dyett 32
Westlake 59, South Beloit 22
Willowbrook 37, Lockport 32
Willows 60, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 13
Winnebago 59, Forreston 25
York 49, Wheaton North 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/