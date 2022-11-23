AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 50, MICDS, Mo. 39

Athens 47, Clinton 33

Aurora (East) 53, Plainfield East 38

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 67, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 22

Benton 66, Trenton Wesclin 34

Brimfield 49, Knoxville 36

Carmel 60, Naperville Central 31

Carterville 43, Carbondale 26

Centralia 47, Marion 34

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53, Warrensburg-Latham 42

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 41, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South, Wis. 37

Chicago (Butler) 71, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 25

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 47, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 24

DeKalb 59, Rockford East 26

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 71, Providence-St. Mel 10

Deerfield 72, Bartlett 31

Dieterich 49, Red Hill 14

Eldorado 63, Anna-Jonesboro 30

Fieldcrest 55, Roanoke-Benson 32

Fremd 78, Sycamore 27

Galatia 39, Century 37

Galena 71, East Dubuque 35

Galesburg 60, Moline 47

Geneseo 45, Quincy 44

Glenbard West 74, Glenbard East 48

Glenbrook North 36, Taft 18

Glenbrook South 66, Prospect 43

Hamilton County 60, Edwards County 42

Havana 44, Canton 32

Herrin 56, Gallatin County 43

Herscher 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 22

Hersey 67, Grayslake Central 14

Heyworth 47, Illini Central 31

Hillcrest 53, Harvey Thornton 48

Hononegah 59, Streamwood 15

    • Huntley 55, Palatine 38

    Hyde Park 45, Chicago (Jones) 14

    Lake Forest 59, Vernon Hills 32

    Lakes Community 57, Zion Benton 41

    Lanark Eastland 52, Stockton 22

    Libertyville 63, Barrington 61

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 64, Homewood-Flossmoor 38

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 71, Rockford Guilford 34

    Machesney Park Harlem 61, Woodstock Marian 46

    Macomb 45, Aledo (Mercer County) 29

    Maine South 69, Crystal Lake Central 44

    Maine West 37, Wheaton Warrenville South 30

    Manteno 47, Grant Park 11

    McHenry 40, Round Lake 22

    Metamora 41, Mahomet-Seymour 36

    Monmouth-Roseville 76, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 41

    Morgan Park 58, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 14

    Morgan Park Academy 50, Illinois Lutheran 19

    Morris 54, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 32

    Mount Vernon 50, Freeburg 48

    Moweaqua Central A&M 56, Argenta-Oreana 15

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 66, Plainfield South 37

    Nazareth 59, Yorkville 14

    Normal Community 59, Bloomington 20

    Normal West 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 37

    Okaw Valley 40, Arthur Christian 19

    Okawville 71, Nashville 38

    Oneida (ROWVA) 50, Rockridge 21

    Oregon 42, Polo 27

    Ottawa Marquette 53, Mendota 23

    Peoria (H.S.) 59, Dunlap 53

    Peotone 49, Andrew 33

    Petersburg PORTA 53, Winchester (West Central) 34

    Pope County 65, Shawnee 22

    Putnam County 37, Somonauk 28

    Quincy Notre Dame 63, Keokuk, Iowa 39

    ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 50, Rockridge 21

    River Ridge/Scales Mound 67, Freeport (Aquin) 44

    Rock Falls 51, Sandwich 25

    Rock Island Alleman 52, Sterling 23

    Rockford Boylan 56, St. Viator 34

    Rockford Christian 60, Johnsburg 38

    Rockford Guilford 67, Proviso West 36

    South Elgin 50, Dundee-Crown 24

    St. Charles North 65, Oswego East 25

    Stillman Valley 47, Rochelle 29

    Warren 58, Morrison 46

    Wayne City 24, Lawrenceville 15

    West Frankfort 68, Harrisburg 37

    West Prairie 45, Rushville-Industry 31

    Westinghouse 55, Dyett 32

    Westlake 59, South Beloit 22

    Willowbrook 37, Lockport 32

    Willows 60, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 13

    Winnebago 59, Forreston 25

    York 49, Wheaton North 24

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

