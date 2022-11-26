AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck-Henning 67, Covington, Ind. 56

Champaign Centennial 63, Cahokia 54

Chatham Glenwood 49, Jacksonville 43

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 65, Hope Academy 56

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 59, Geneseo 57

Chicago CICS-Longwood 71, Raby 60

Cisne 56, Neoga 40

Erie/Prophetstown 50, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 24

Eureka 71, Illinois Valley Central 38

Evanston Township 63, St. Viator 45

Fairfield 72, Red Hill 44

Galesburg 74, Chicago (Ogden International) 50

Grayslake Central 60, Belvidere North 21

Henry 65, Galva 45

Hoffman Estates 58, Maine West 39

Illini Bluffs 76, West Hancock 69

Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Southland 28

Lake Zurich 77, Elk Grove 48

Libertyville 48, Antioch 34

Maine East 64, Schaumburg 59

Mt. Carmel 66, Salem 31

Phillips 77, Pekin 49

Shullsburg, Wis. 68, Warren 49

Stagg 37, Plainfield South 35

United Township High School 73, Rock Falls 41

Wells 41, Madison 36

Williamsfield 62, Henry 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.