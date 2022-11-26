Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck-Henning 67, Covington, Ind. 56
Champaign Centennial 63, Cahokia 54
Chatham Glenwood 49, Jacksonville 43
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 65, Hope Academy 56
Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 59, Geneseo 57
Chicago CICS-Longwood 71, Raby 60
Cisne 56, Neoga 40
Erie/Prophetstown 50, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 24
Eureka 71, Illinois Valley Central 38
Evanston Township 63, St. Viator 45
Fairfield 72, Red Hill 44
Galesburg 74, Chicago (Ogden International) 50
Grayslake Central 60, Belvidere North 21
Henry 65, Galva 45
Hoffman Estates 58, Maine West 39
Illini Bluffs 76, West Hancock 69
Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Southland 28
Lake Zurich 77, Elk Grove 48
Libertyville 48, Antioch 34
Maine East 64, Schaumburg 59
Mt. Carmel 66, Salem 31
Phillips 77, Pekin 49
Shullsburg, Wis. 68, Warren 49
Stagg 37, Plainfield South 35
United Township High School 73, Rock Falls 41
Wells 41, Madison 36
Williamsfield 62, Henry 52
