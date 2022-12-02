AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 66, Casey-Westfield 18

Alton 55, Edwardsville 42

Amundsen 42, Lincoln Park 37

Arcola 37, Catlin (Salt Fork) 23

Argo 48, Thornton Fractional North 37

Arthur Christian 41, Bloomington Christian 28

Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Yorkville 51

Aurora Central Catholic 47, Kankakee (McNamara) 45

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 77, Martinsville 27

Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, Jerseyville Jersey 26

Breese Central 70, Salem 34

Bureau Valley 46, Sterling Newman 28

Camp Point Central 42, Macomb 30

Carlyle 65, Chester 37

Carmel 37, Lake Forest 29

Carrollton 27, Greenfield 13

Champaign Central 48, Kankakee 46

Chicago (Butler) 104, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 10

Chicago (Lane) 55, Chicago (Jones) 33

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50, Proviso East 47

Chicago-University 49, Holy Trinity 40

Christian Heritage 58, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 25

Christopher 52, Goreville 34

Columbia 74, East Alton-Wood River 24

Cullom Tri-Point 32, Clifton Central 30

DeKalb 48, Metea Valley 42

Donovan 54, S. Newton, Ind. 41

Dupo 37, Marissa/Coulterville 30

Edwards County 54, Fairfield 45

Effingham 69, Mount Vernon 63

Effingham St. Anthony 63, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 33

Eldorado 47, Carmi White County 43

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 46, Wheaton Academy 29

    • Elmwood 46, Oneida (ROWVA) 27

    Eureka 41, Heyworth 32

    Fieldcrest 72, Tri-Valley 28

    Fisher 52, El Paso-Gridley 31

    Freeburg 58, Roxana 23

    Galena 70, Lanark Eastland 36

    Galesburg 52, Geneseo 37

    Galesburg Christian High School 62, Quad Cities 33

    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 63, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 33

    Grant Park 33, Beecher 13

    Hamilton County 47, Flora 40

    Hillcrest 43, Oak Lawn Community 40

    Hope Academy 48, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 4

    Illini West (Carthage) 57, Rushville-Industry 19

    Jacksonville Routt 61, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 36

    Joliet Central 58, Plainfield South 48

    Joliet West 60, Romeoville 50

    Kankakee Grace Christian 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 36

    Kirkland Hiawatha 33, DePue 20

    Lake Park 60, Willowbrook 45

    Lawrenceville 48, Red Hill 37

    LeRoy 54, Colfax Ridgeview 49

    Lena-Winslow 49, Forreston 23

    Lincoln 76, Bloomington 37

    Lincoln Way West 81, Simeon 28

    Marengo 54, Rockford Christian 36

    Marshall 43, Mt. Carmel 40

    Massac County 50, Graves Co., Ky. 45

    Mather 38, Clemente 34

    Mendon Unity 56, Biggsville West Central 45

    Mississippi Valley Christian 38, Maranatha Baptist, Mo. 20

    Momence 38, Illinois Lutheran 17

    Monmouth United 24, Aledo (Mercer County) 22

    Monmouth-Roseville 63, Wethersfield 42

    Morgan Park Academy 58, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 15

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 42, Naperville North 41

    Neoga 61, North Clay 27

    New Athens 51, Valmeyer 42

    New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 25

    Newark 36, Hinckley-Big Rock 21

    Nokomis 68, Springfield Calvary 15

    Normal Community 78, Peoria Manual 35

    Northside Prep 37, Westinghouse 34

    O’Fallon 77, Belleville West 28

    Oak Forest 64, Oak Lawn Richards 51

    Oregon 37, Ashton-Franklin Center 30

    Paris 51, Newton 25

    Peoria Notre Dame 60, Peoria (H.S.) 47

    Peotone 61, Streator 11

    Petersburg PORTA 54, Pawnee 23

    Plainfield North 67, Oswego 43

    Princeton 42, Hall 41

    Quincy 37, Rock Island Alleman 34

    Quincy Notre Dame 68, West Hancock 32

    Reed-Custer 39, Manteno 31

    Rickover Naval 50, Chicago Phoenix Academy 15

    Roanoke-Benson 68, Dwight 46

    Rock Island 55, Moline 47

    Schurz 45, Chicago North Grand 24

    Serena 59, Earlville 21

    Sherrard 35, Rockridge 14

    Skokie (Ida Crown) 50, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 29

    South Fork 39, Raymond Lincolnwood 26

    Staunton 57, Litchfield 32

    Steeleville 39, Lebanon 36

    Stillman Valley 48, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41

    Thornton Fractional South 61, Shepard 35

    Thornwood 44, Crete-Monee 36

    Tri-County 61, Danville Schlarman 2

    United Township High School 42, Sterling 22

    Urbana 39, Charleston 34

    Vandalia 48, Carlinville 39

    Von Steuben 45, Steinmetz 2

    Warrensburg-Latham 50, Decatur St. Teresa 34

    Woodlands Academy 37, Josephinum 18

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Vienna vs. Trico, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

