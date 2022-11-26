AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 56, Rock Island Alleman 23

Algonquin (Jacobs) 57, Buffalo Grove 48

Amundsen 39, Northridge Prep 28

Arthur Christian 56, Normal University 39

Auburn 62, Mt. Pulaski 36

Augusta Southeastern 63, Hartsburg-Emden 25

Barrington 53, Hononegah 36

Batavia 64, Chicago CICS-Longwood 43

Belleville West 53, Champaign Centennial 45

Bloomington 62, Normal West 57

Bloomington Central Catholic 71, Normal University 70

Blytheville, Ark. 69, Urbana 37

Bogan 61, Rockford East 60

Bolingbrook 75, Harvey Thornton 51

Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Minooka 44

Breese Central 48, Robinson 45

Brimfield 57, Midwest Central 54

Brooks Academy 73, Jacksonville 52

Brother Rice 61, Thornwood 28

Brownstown - St. Elmo 69, Mulberry Grove 23

Calvary Christian Academy 47, First Baptist Academy 30

Carbondale 80, East Alton-Wood River 51

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 71, St. Rita 66

Centralia 60, Alton Marquette 49

Chatham Glenwood 38, Peoria Notre Dame 33

Chicago (Christ the King) 56, Julian 15

Chicago (Clark) 71, Machesney Park Harlem 32

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 89, Richards 74

Chicago (Lane) 73, Francis Parker 38

Chicago (Ogden International) 53, Canton 39

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 64, Blue Island Eisenhower 51

    • Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 75, Homewood-Flossmoor 51

    Chicago King 65, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 59

    Collinsville 65, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 31

    Columbia 58, Trenton Wesclin 46

    Covington, Ind. 65, Milford 43

    Crystal Lake South 53, Huntley 49

    Curie 67, Riverside-Brookfield 57

    Danville 70, Mahomet-Seymour 51

    Decatur MacArthur 61, Peoria (H.S.) 48

    Dyett 54, Waukegan 43

    East St. Louis 88, Rockford Guilford 51

    Effingham St. Anthony 55, Effingham 48

    El Paso-Gridley 53, Roanoke-Benson 21

    Elgin Academy 63, Horizon Science-Southwest 27

    Elmwood 50, Wethersfield 48

    Evanston Township 59, Prospect 46

    Evergreen Park 60, Lisle 58

    Fairbury Prairie Central 84, Armstrong 19

    Farmington 71, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 36

    Fenwick 58, Naperville North 46

    Franklin (South County) 62, Springfield Lutheran 35

    Freeport 60, St. Charles North 57

    Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, Mo. 67, Freeburg 49

    Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 63, Indian Creek 38

    Gilman Iroquois West 68, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60

    Glenbrook South 59, York 29

    Grayslake Central 61, Crystal Lake Central 29

    Hall 70, Somonauk 57

    Hampshire 60, Belvidere North 32

    Harlan 50, Montini 49

    Harvard 48, North Boone 33

    Heritage 53, Argenta-Oreana 50

    Hersey 78, Round Lake 24

    Highland 52, Rantoul 45

    Hinsdale Central 68, Naperville Neuqua Valley 51

    Hoopeston Area High School 97, Cullom Tri-Point 28

    IC Catholic 78, Beecher 70

    Illinois Valley Central 63, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41

    Kewanee 62, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 27

    LaMoille 49, Leland 23

    Lanier, Ga. 82, Joliet West 74

    Lawrenceville 55, Salem 45

    LeRoy 50, Champaign St. Thomas More 45

    Lexington 75, Fisher 28

    Libertyville 53, St. Viator 40

    Lincoln 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 40

    Lincoln Park 64, Moss Point, Miss. 45

    Lincoln Way Central 62, St. Francis de Sales 46

    Litchfield 78, Calvary 76

    Lowpoint-Washburn 61, Blue Ridge 38

    Macomb 69, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 35

    Manteno 47, Peotone 46

    Martinsville 49, Chrisman 40

    Mascoutah 57, Marion 47

    Midland 66, Peoria Heights (Quest) 35

    Monmouth United 69, Galva 26

    Monmouth-Roseville 51, Abingdon 45

    Morris 55, Coal City 50

    Morrison 51, Milledgeville 24

    Morton 79, North Chicago 41

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53, Beardstown 52

    Mt. Zion 68, Cahokia 46

    Nazareth 45, Plainfield South 43

    Neoga 46, Georgetown La Salette 39

    New Athens 75, Zeigler-Royalton 46

    New Berlin 40, North-Mac 20

    Newark 64, St. Anne 42

    Newton 81, Marshall 56

    Niles Notre Dame 63, Chicago (Jones) 46

    North Clay 57, Cumberland 50

    OPRF 83, Bartlett 62

    Oak Lawn Community 76, Chicago Mt. Carmel 68

    Olney (Richland County) 55, Red Hill 19

    Olney (Richland County) 57, Fairfield 45

    Orion 51, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 45

    Oswego 70, Downers South 57

    Oswego East 69, Aurora (West Aurora) 51

    Payson Seymour 67, Barry (Western) 42

    Payton 63, Prosser 60

    Pearl City 61, Pecatonica 43

    Petersburg PORTA 38, Pittsfield 34

    Piasa Southwestern 47, Maryville Christian 41

    Pittsfield 50, Barry (Western) 37

    Plainfield North 55, Wheaton Academy 44

    Pontiac 62, Ottawa 60

    Pontiac 73, Thornridge 45

    Princeton 53, LaSalle-Peru 46

    Princeton 69, Oak Forest 58

    Proviso East 66, St. Charles East 62

    Putnam County 70, Annawan 48

    Quincy 57, Miller Career, Mo. 56

    Quincy Notre Dame 59, McCluer, Mo. 39

    Raymond Lincolnwood 44, Macon Meridian 41

    Rich Township 85, Thornton Fractional South 73

    Riverdale 61, Henry 47

    Rock Falls 70, Geneseo 39

    Rock Island 56, Dyett 22

    Rock Island 83, Chicago (Carver Military) 39

    Rockford Boylan 74, Rockford Lutheran 70

    Rockford Christian Life 52, Plano 49

    Rockford East 77, Larkin 56

    Rockridge 63, Rock Falls 37

    Romeoville 52, Lockport 37

    Sandburg 59, Lincoln Way West 50

    Seneca 70, Mendota 42

    Serena 63, Herscher 31

    Shepard 64, Southland 35

    Sherrard 42, Fulton 36

    South Beloit 73, Freeport (Aquin) 39

    Springfield 50, Granite City 41

    Springfield Lanphier 67, Dixon 41

    St. Laurence 80, Kennedy 34

    Stevenson 57, Palatine 43

    Sycamore 56, Belvidere 48

    Teutopolis 63, Mattoon 55

    Thornridge 62, Marengo 43

    Tinley Park 57, Waukegan 53

    Tinley Park 67, Chicago (Carver Military) 52

    Tri-County 59, Chrisman 35

    Tri-Valley 57, Shelbyville 51

    Triad 69, Taylorville 27

    Vernon Hills 53, Bowen 30

    Vienna 69, Mounds Meridian 27

    Waubonsie Valley 61, Marmion 56

    Wayne City 59, Bluford Webber 40

    Wells 69, Dunlap 55

    Wells 78, Galesburg 60

    West Hancock 69, Illini West (Carthage) 53

    Westinghouse 84, Aurora (East) 55

    Westmont 53, West Chicago 48

    Winter Haven, Fla. 90, Yorkville Christian 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.