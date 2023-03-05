Hofstra routs William & Mary 94-46 in Colonial quarterfinal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Tyler Thomas also scored 22, and Hofstra routed William & Mary 94-46 on Sunday in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals.

Thomas made 9 of 11 shots, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jaquan Carlos had three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. The Pride (24-8) picked up their 11th straight victory.

The Tribe (13-20) were led by Anders Nelson, who recorded 15 points. Chris Mullins added nine points, six rebounds and three steals for William & Mary.

Hofstra led 51-14 at halftime, with Estrada racking up 14 points. Hofstra extended its lead to 86-35 during the second half, fueled by a 20-2 scoring run. Thomas scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .