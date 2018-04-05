Desire to do more for a team fueled Sydney Bordonaro’s desire to transfer

Sydney Bordonaro went through the basketball recruiting process during her days at Burrell. So when the situation popped up for her again, she knew what she wanted.

Bordonaro, the leading scorer in Burrell history, sought her release from Pepperdine midway through the 2017-18 season and will transfer to Long Beach State after graduating next month.

“This time, I learned to ask the tough questions,” said Bordonaro, who as a graduate transfer will have two seasons of eligibility at Long Beach State beginning in 2018-19. “My decision to go to Pepperdine was the best decision of my life, and I will never regret that decision. But this time, I feel I went to the school that loves me the most. I thought that was important.”

The 5-foot-6 Bordonaro saw ups and downs during her time at Pepperdine. She suffered a shoulder injury early in her freshman season, prompting a redshirt, but returned to start 20 games in 2016-17, finish third on the team in scoring at 8.6 points per game and rank among the NCAA’s leaders with her 42.9 percent 3-point shooting.

Pepperdine hired DeLisha Milton-Jones, a WNBA legend and two-time Olympic gold medalist, as coach in March 2017. Although Bordonaro started the first three games of the season, she saw her minutes dwindle and ultimately decided to seek a transfer.

“I have the utmost respect for her,” Bordonaro said of Milton-Jones. “She’s an Olympian. She’s great people, and the whole staff was great people. It just wasn’t a good fit.”

Then it became about finding a good fit, and Bordonaro had plenty of options. Power-conference schools from the East Coast got in touch with her. But she faced her biggest dilemma when USC came calling.

“I’m not going to lie: USC was probably my dream school since I was 10 years old,” Bordonaro said. “When they called me, I was super excited. I have a lot of friends who go to USC, too. It was awesome, like wow, this could be it. But then I kind of sat back and thought about it, and I really want to make a difference on a team.

“At USC, I’d probably come off the bench and be a 3-point specialist, but I feel I’m more than that. I shot 3s in high school, but I wasn’t a 3-point specialist. I was a point guard. I played the whole game. And I’m not oblivious to the fact that I’m 5-6. Everyone in the Pac-12 is huge.”

The question over role and fit ultimately led Bordonaro to Long Beach State, another West Coast team. Pepperdine played The Beach in the 2017-18 season opener, and Bordonaro scored 21 points and hit six 3-pointers. But she said Long Beach coach Jeff Cammon also focused on other attributes of her game, looking at film from high school, where Bordonaro scored 1,754 career points and spearheaded Burrell to a WPIAL runner-up finish as a junior.

“I want to be a difference on the team and lead a team, and that’s why I chose Long Beach,” Bordonaro said.

“I’m more than a 3-point shooter. I can create. I can get to the rack and hit midrange. He focused on that, and that’s probably the reason why I chose them. I feel I’m more than a shooter.”

Staying on the West Coast also was important for Bordonaro, who will graduate in April with a degree in sports administration and plans to get her master’s degree in sports management, with the goal of becoming an agent.

“I know what I want to do when I grow up, and this is the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” she said.

First, though, will come two seasons at Long Beach State and a potential overseas career. She’s looking forward to seeing what she can do with The Beach, which missed the postseason this year but played in the NCAA Tournament last season and the WNIT in 2015 and ’16.

Bordonaro said she thinks Long Beach has a chance to make the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and ’20, and she hopes to help in that effort.

“There’s individual goals I would love to get, but the main ones are to be a great leader and reach the Big Dance,” said Bordonaro, who wants to reach 1,000 career points among her individual goals. “The last thing is to get my master’s, and to get my master’s paid for is big time. To get a high level of education at great schools and get it all paid for is a blessing. To get my degree, that makes my mom the proudest of anything.”

