Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Queens, seeks 5th straight home win

Queens Royals (9-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Knights take on Queens.

The Knights have gone 3-0 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson is eighth in the NEC with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 3.3.

The Royals are 3-3 on the road. Queens ranks seventh in college basketball with 39.2 rebounds per game. Gavin Rains leads the Royals with 10.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Singleton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Demetre Roberts is shooting 38.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Kenny Dye is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .