Ejim’s 32 points send No. 22 Gonzaga women past Queens

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored a career-high 32 points shooting 13 for 17 and No. 22 Gonzaga put away Queens in the second quarter and went on to a 73-49 win on Tuesday night.

The Royals led 17-16 after the first quarter before the Bulldogs took control with a 12-0 run to start the second. The Zags outscored Queens 21-6 in the quarter with Ejim scoring 13.

Ejim was 8 for 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the foul line in the first half putting up one less point than the Queens team. Gonzaga led 37-23 at the break.

Gonzaga (8-2) left no doubt when it started the third on a 10-4 run and led 47-27 with 6:04 left in the quarter. A 21-7 third quarter iced it.

Brynna Maxwell added 16 points for Gonzaga which shot 52.9%.

Adia Brisker scored 25 points and Alexandria Johnson 14 for Queens. The Royals (4-5) have yet to win on the road this season.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25