Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 48, Fairview 46
Bear Creek 82, Adams City 50
Belleview Christian 66, Lyons 34
Centaurus 48, Erie 38
Coal Ridge 47, Vail Mountain School 33
Colorado Academy 49, Denver Christian 35
Columbine 68, Heritage 61
Dakota Ridge 81, Thomas Jefferson 53
Eaglecrest 81, Mountain Range 22
Front Range Christian School 56, Addenbrooke Classical 14
Glenwood Springs 63, Rifle High School 40
Greeley West 64, Berthoud 56
Lakewood 75, Hinkley 33
Lewis-Palmer 49, Chaparral 48
Longmont 56, Mountain View 44
Pine Creek 59, Widefield High School 43
Rocky Mountain Lutheran 48, Gilpin County 43
Silver Creek 75, Roosevelt 18
The Classical Academy 62, Harrison 58
Uintah, Utah 72, Moffat 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/