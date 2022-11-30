AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 48, Fairview 46

Bear Creek 82, Adams City 50

Belleview Christian 66, Lyons 34

Centaurus 48, Erie 38

Coal Ridge 47, Vail Mountain School 33

Colorado Academy 49, Denver Christian 35

Columbine 68, Heritage 61

Dakota Ridge 81, Thomas Jefferson 53

Eaglecrest 81, Mountain Range 22

Front Range Christian School 56, Addenbrooke Classical 14

Glenwood Springs 63, Rifle High School 40

Greeley West 64, Berthoud 56

Lakewood 75, Hinkley 33

Lewis-Palmer 49, Chaparral 48

Longmont 56, Mountain View 44

Pine Creek 59, Widefield High School 43

Rocky Mountain Lutheran 48, Gilpin County 43

Silver Creek 75, Roosevelt 18

The Classical Academy 62, Harrison 58

Uintah, Utah 72, Moffat 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.