AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 23, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 52, Anderson Prep Academy 44

Anderson 76, Pendleton Hts. 68

Angola 32, Garrett 19

Benton Central 57, Frontier 38

Bloomington North 57, Bedford N. Lawrence 55

Bloomington South 52, Edgewood 36

Carmel 42, Zionsville 35

Carroll (Flora) 47, Cass 34

Charlestown 77, New Washington 69

Clay City 52, S. Putnam 44

Corydon 63, Seymour 59

Covenant Christian 67, Speedway 55

Covington 50, Paris, Ill. 38

Crawfordsville 58, Greencastle 48

Decatur Central 85, Christel House Manual 75

Eastern (Greene) 48, N. Central (Farmersburg) 43

Eastern (Greentown) 42, Northfield 26

Eastern (Pekin) 45, Borden 38

Edinburgh 73, Southwestern (Shelby) 37

Elkhart Christian 75, Clinton Christian 31

Ev. Day 84, Cannelton 42

Evansville Christian 62, Dubois 52

Fairfield 74, Wawasee 65

Fountain Central 46, N. Montgomery 24

Franklin 70, Indian Creek 34

Franklin Co. 47, Hagerstown 38

Ft. Wayne Northrop 45, DeKalb 42

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary 21st Century 99, Indpls Tindley 97

Greenfield 62, Beech Grove 47

Hauser 73, Brown Co. 33

Hebron 73, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70

Heritage Christian 49, Columbus North 44

Illiana Christian 51, Kouts 46

Indpls Ben Davis 75, Fishers 56

Indpls Brebeuf 75, Indpls Ritter 58

Indpls Cathedral 93, Ft. Wayne North 45

Sports

  • Boo Simmons: Nets guard jeered in 1st game in Philly

  • LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

  • Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player's death

  • Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club

    • Indpls International 69, MTI School of Knowledge 24

    Jac-Cen-Del 65, S. Ripley 60

    LaPorte 60, S. Bend Riley 51

    Lake Station 73, N. Newton 36

    Lakeland Christian 50, Caston 37

    Lakewood Park 66, Hamilton 26

    Lawrence Central 65, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55

    Liberty Christian 81, Indiana Math and Science Academy 40

    Madison Shawe 59, Medora 54

    Madison-Grant 48, Northwestern 44

    Morgan Twp. 62, Lowell 51

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 64, Vincennes Rivet 18

    Muncie Central 49, Wapahani 47

    N. Daviess 53, Loogootee 40

    N. Harrison 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46

    N. Miami 63, N. White 58

    N. Putnam 46, Southmont 36

    New Castle 69, Blue River 55

    Northridge 51, Elkhart 43

    Prairie Hts. 47, Concord 33

    Princeton 72, Wood Memorial 51

    Randolph Southern 65, Union (Modoc) 22

    Rensselaer 65, Kankakee Valley 44

    Riverton Parke 45, S. Newton 39

    Rock Creek Academy 67, Henryville 61

    S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Wheeler 48

    S. Dearborn 55, Rising Sun 26

    S. Decatur 65, Trinity Lutheran 40

    Sheridan 65, Cowan 60, OT

    Shoals 65, Union (Dugger) 36

    Southport 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 34

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Springs Valley 64, Mitchell 60

    Terre Haute South 73, Cloverdale 32

    Tipton 75, Tri-Central 46

    Traders Point Christian 65, Providence Cristo Rey 52

    Twin Lakes 50, Winamac 35

    W. Noble 57, E. Noble 36

    Waldron 86, Crothersville 62

    Westview 61, Bethany Christian 47

    Westville, Ill. 57, N. Vermillion 46

    Winchester 51, Monroe Central 37

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.