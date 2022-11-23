Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 52, Anderson Prep Academy 44
Anderson 76, Pendleton Hts. 68
Angola 32, Garrett 19
Benton Central 57, Frontier 38
Bloomington North 57, Bedford N. Lawrence 55
Bloomington South 52, Edgewood 36
Carmel 42, Zionsville 35
Carroll (Flora) 47, Cass 34
Charlestown 77, New Washington 69
Clay City 52, S. Putnam 44
Corydon 63, Seymour 59
Covenant Christian 67, Speedway 55
Covington 50, Paris, Ill. 38
Crawfordsville 58, Greencastle 48
Decatur Central 85, Christel House Manual 75
Eastern (Greene) 48, N. Central (Farmersburg) 43
Eastern (Greentown) 42, Northfield 26
Eastern (Pekin) 45, Borden 38
Edinburgh 73, Southwestern (Shelby) 37
Elkhart Christian 75, Clinton Christian 31
Ev. Day 84, Cannelton 42
Evansville Christian 62, Dubois 52
Fairfield 74, Wawasee 65
Fountain Central 46, N. Montgomery 24
Franklin 70, Indian Creek 34
Franklin Co. 47, Hagerstown 38
Ft. Wayne Northrop 45, DeKalb 42
Gary 21st Century 99, Indpls Tindley 97
Greenfield 62, Beech Grove 47
Hauser 73, Brown Co. 33
Hebron 73, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70
Heritage Christian 49, Columbus North 44
Illiana Christian 51, Kouts 46
Indpls Ben Davis 75, Fishers 56
Indpls Brebeuf 75, Indpls Ritter 58
Indpls Cathedral 93, Ft. Wayne North 45
Indpls International 69, MTI School of Knowledge 24
Jac-Cen-Del 65, S. Ripley 60
LaPorte 60, S. Bend Riley 51
Lake Station 73, N. Newton 36
Lakeland Christian 50, Caston 37
Lakewood Park 66, Hamilton 26
Lawrence Central 65, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55
Liberty Christian 81, Indiana Math and Science Academy 40
Madison Shawe 59, Medora 54
Madison-Grant 48, Northwestern 44
Morgan Twp. 62, Lowell 51
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 64, Vincennes Rivet 18
Muncie Central 49, Wapahani 47
N. Daviess 53, Loogootee 40
N. Harrison 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46
N. Miami 63, N. White 58
N. Putnam 46, Southmont 36
New Castle 69, Blue River 55
Northridge 51, Elkhart 43
Prairie Hts. 47, Concord 33
Princeton 72, Wood Memorial 51
Randolph Southern 65, Union (Modoc) 22
Rensselaer 65, Kankakee Valley 44
Riverton Parke 45, S. Newton 39
Rock Creek Academy 67, Henryville 61
S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Wheeler 48
S. Dearborn 55, Rising Sun 26
S. Decatur 65, Trinity Lutheran 40
Sheridan 65, Cowan 60, OT
Shoals 65, Union (Dugger) 36
Southport 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 34
Springs Valley 64, Mitchell 60
Terre Haute South 73, Cloverdale 32
Tipton 75, Tri-Central 46
Traders Point Christian 65, Providence Cristo Rey 52
Twin Lakes 50, Winamac 35
W. Noble 57, E. Noble 36
Waldron 86, Crothersville 62
Westview 61, Bethany Christian 47
Westville, Ill. 57, N. Vermillion 46
Winchester 51, Monroe Central 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/