Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 47, Van Meter 37

ADM, Adel 52, Gilbert 41

Alburnett 56, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 33

Ankeny Centennial 69, Des Moines, Roosevelt 34

Ankeny Christian Academy 62, Orient-Macksburg 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37

Atlantic 52, Clarinda 35

Ballard 57, Bondurant Farrar 22

Beckman, Dyersville 49, Northeast, Goose Lake 32

Belle Plaine 44, Tri-County, Thornburg 37

Bellevue 58, Camanche 20

Belmond-Klemme 65, Eagle Grove 35

Benton Community 59, Mount Vernon 50

Bishop Garrigan 73, Lake Mills 39

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 63, Sioux City, North 17

Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, Maquoketa 36

Cedar Falls 57, Cedar Rapids, Washington 41

Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, Epworth, Western Dubuque 54

Central Springs 66, North Butler, Greene 34

Clear Lake 57, New Hampton 42

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 42, Pekin 30

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 20

Des Moines Christian 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 33

Des Moines, North 59, Marshalltown 25

Dike-New Hartford 75, Den 33

East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, Starmont 25

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73, Davis County, Bloomfield 43

Emmetsburg 50, Storm Lake 45

English Valleys, North English 42, Sigourney 35

Fremont Mills, Tabor 38, East Mills 37

    • GMG, Garwin 47, North Tama, Traer 25

    Galesburg Christian High School, Ill. 43, Morning Star 26

    Glenwood 65, Denison-Schleswig 42

    Grundy Center 61, East Marshall, LeGrand 30

    Hinton 62, Trinity Christian High School 32

    Hudson 52, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 25

    IKM-Manning 48, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 43

    Iowa City Liberty High School 83, Dubuque, Hempstead 38

    Johnston 65, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 39

    Lamoni 52, Melcher-Dallas 35

    Lawton-Bronson 46, Woodbury Central, Moville 26

    LeMars 46, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42

    Logan-Magnolia 53, Missouri Valley 32

    Lone Tree 41, Hillcrest Academy 24

    Louisa-Muscatine 41, Highland, Riverside 35

    Lynnville-Sully 35, H-L-V, Victor 33

    Marion 58, Williamsburg 42

    Mediapolis 54, Holy Trinity 35

    Mount Pleasant 41, Oskaloosa 32

    Murray 47, Seymour 24

    Newell-Fonda 66, PAC-LM 48

    Newman Catholic, Mason City 60, Nashua-Plainfield 53

    Nodaway Valley 70, Southwest Valley 25

    North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 22

    North Iowa, Buffalo Center 59, Rockford 24

    North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 29

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 67, B-G-M 34

    North Nodaway, Mo. 57, Bedford 45

    North Polk, Alleman 80, Carroll 38

    Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 59, Whiting 19

    Osage 41, Saint Ansgar 38

    PCM, Monroe 46, Saydel 26

    Pella 51, Washington 41

    Pleasantville 56, Madrid 39

    Regina, Iowa City 78, Durant-Bennett 23

    Roland-Story, Story City 32, Nevada 28

    Shenandoah 52, Red Oak 23

    Sioux Center 73, Okoboji, Milford 59

    Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 49, Alta-Aurelia 40

    Sioux City, East 76, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 19

    Sioux City, West 63, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50

    Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 56, Western Christian 39

    South Central Calhoun 61, Webster City 31

    South Hamilton, Jewell 76, Greene County 17

    Southeast Polk 57, Ankeny 43

    Southeast Valley 57, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30

    Springville 69, Central City 30

    St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46, Creston 27

    St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, South O’Brien, Paullina 41

    Stanton 63, Griswold 11

    Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Jesup 47

    Twin Cedars, Bussey 47, Moulton-Udell 15

    Underwood 46, Riverside, Oakland 12

    Waterloo, West 58, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 50

    Waukee Northwest 51, Waukee 50

    Wayne, Corydon 51, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 38

    West Burlington 66, Van Buren, Keosauqua 36

    West Fork, Sheffield 62, Northwood-Kensett 30

    West Hancock, Britt 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34

    West Liberty 55, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50

    West Lyon, Inwood 63, Sheldon 31

    Westwood, Sloan 51, Kingsley-Pierson 47

    Wilton 44, Tipton 40

    Winterset 43, Boone 25

    Woodbine 66, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 11

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

