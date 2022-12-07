Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 47, Van Meter 37
ADM, Adel 52, Gilbert 41
Alburnett 56, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 33
Ankeny Centennial 69, Des Moines, Roosevelt 34
Ankeny Christian Academy 62, Orient-Macksburg 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37
Atlantic 52, Clarinda 35
Ballard 57, Bondurant Farrar 22
Beckman, Dyersville 49, Northeast, Goose Lake 32
Belle Plaine 44, Tri-County, Thornburg 37
Bellevue 58, Camanche 20
Belmond-Klemme 65, Eagle Grove 35
Benton Community 59, Mount Vernon 50
Bishop Garrigan 73, Lake Mills 39
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 63, Sioux City, North 17
Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, Maquoketa 36
Cedar Falls 57, Cedar Rapids, Washington 41
Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, Epworth, Western Dubuque 54
Central Springs 66, North Butler, Greene 34
Clear Lake 57, New Hampton 42
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 42, Pekin 30
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 20
Des Moines Christian 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 33
Des Moines, North 59, Marshalltown 25
Dike-New Hartford 75, Den 33
East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, Starmont 25
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73, Davis County, Bloomfield 43
Emmetsburg 50, Storm Lake 45
English Valleys, North English 42, Sigourney 35
Fremont Mills, Tabor 38, East Mills 37
GMG, Garwin 47, North Tama, Traer 25
Galesburg Christian High School, Ill. 43, Morning Star 26
Glenwood 65, Denison-Schleswig 42
Grundy Center 61, East Marshall, LeGrand 30
Hinton 62, Trinity Christian High School 32
Hudson 52, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 25
IKM-Manning 48, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 43
Iowa City Liberty High School 83, Dubuque, Hempstead 38
Johnston 65, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 39
Lamoni 52, Melcher-Dallas 35
Lawton-Bronson 46, Woodbury Central, Moville 26
LeMars 46, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42
Logan-Magnolia 53, Missouri Valley 32
Lone Tree 41, Hillcrest Academy 24
Louisa-Muscatine 41, Highland, Riverside 35
Lynnville-Sully 35, H-L-V, Victor 33
Marion 58, Williamsburg 42
Mediapolis 54, Holy Trinity 35
Mount Pleasant 41, Oskaloosa 32
Murray 47, Seymour 24
Newell-Fonda 66, PAC-LM 48
Newman Catholic, Mason City 60, Nashua-Plainfield 53
Nodaway Valley 70, Southwest Valley 25
North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 22
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 59, Rockford 24
North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 29
North Mahaska, New Sharon 67, B-G-M 34
North Nodaway, Mo. 57, Bedford 45
North Polk, Alleman 80, Carroll 38
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 59, Whiting 19
Osage 41, Saint Ansgar 38
PCM, Monroe 46, Saydel 26
Pella 51, Washington 41
Pleasantville 56, Madrid 39
Regina, Iowa City 78, Durant-Bennett 23
Roland-Story, Story City 32, Nevada 28
Shenandoah 52, Red Oak 23
Sioux Center 73, Okoboji, Milford 59
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 49, Alta-Aurelia 40
Sioux City, East 76, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 19
Sioux City, West 63, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 56, Western Christian 39
South Central Calhoun 61, Webster City 31
South Hamilton, Jewell 76, Greene County 17
Southeast Polk 57, Ankeny 43
Southeast Valley 57, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30
Springville 69, Central City 30
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46, Creston 27
St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, South O’Brien, Paullina 41
Stanton 63, Griswold 11
Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Jesup 47
Twin Cedars, Bussey 47, Moulton-Udell 15
Underwood 46, Riverside, Oakland 12
Waterloo, West 58, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 50
Waukee Northwest 51, Waukee 50
Wayne, Corydon 51, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 38
West Burlington 66, Van Buren, Keosauqua 36
West Fork, Sheffield 62, Northwood-Kensett 30
West Hancock, Britt 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34
West Liberty 55, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50
West Lyon, Inwood 63, Sheldon 31
Westwood, Sloan 51, Kingsley-Pierson 47
Wilton 44, Tipton 40
Winterset 43, Boone 25
Woodbine 66, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 11
