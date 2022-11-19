AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 37, Medina Buckeye 32

Anna 48, New Knoxville 17

Apple Creek Waynedale 56, Ashland Crestview 10

Ashland 57, Norwalk 38

Aurora 56, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49

Barberton 43, Lodi Cloverleaf 42

Barnesville 51, Bridgeport 18

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Attica Seneca E. 33

Batavia 40, Williamsburg 35

Bay Village Bay 42, Elyria 40

Beachwood 56, Akr. East 14

Bellaire 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48

Bellbrook 54, Beavercreek 41

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20

Bellevue 62, Milan Edison 33

Bidwell River Valley 41, Gallipolis Gallia 32

Bishop Fenwick 55, Arcanum 28

Bishop Ready 47, Cols. Grandview Hts. 34

Bucyrus 52, Vanlue 48

Bucyrus Wynford 45, Caledonia River Valley 43

Byesville Meadowbrook 41, Cambridge 16

Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Akr. Coventry 27

Carey 51, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 25

Carlisle 40, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26

Castalia Margaretta 58, Shelby 41

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Madison 46

Chillicothe Huntington 52, Wellston 42

Cin. College Prep. 51, Cin. Taft 11

Cin. Purcell Marian 78, SPIRE 66

Circleville 40, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 34, McArthur Vinton County 33

Cols. School for Girls 52, Cols. Cristo Rey 15

Columbia Station Columbia 38, Parma Normandy 31

    • Columbus Grove 53, Lima Shawnee 49

    Cortland Lakeview 50, Youngs. East 45

    Covington 55, Houston 23

    Day. Stivers 53, Day. Miami Valley 40

    Delphos Jefferson 65, Delphos St. John’s 29

    Eaton 54, Greenville 48

    Edon 44, Pioneer N. Central 41

    Fredericktown 50, Sparta Highland 41, OT

    Fremont Ross 60, Clyde 34

    Ft. Loramie 32, Casstown Miami E. 30

    Galion 31, Crestline 22

    Granville Christian 53, Cols. Briggs 28

    Grove City 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 42

    Grove City Christian 45, Liberty Christian Academy 22

    Hamilton Ross 31, Cin. Mariemont 19

    Hillsboro 56, Blanchester 42

    Holgate 49, Edgerton 45

    Holland Springfield 37, Medina Buckeye 32

    Huron 41, Parma Padua 32

    Johnstown 39, Cols. Mifflin 10

    Kansas Lakota 54, Arcadia 41

    Kings Mills Kings 49, Wilmington 25

    Kirtland 44, Conneaut 32

    LaGrange Keystone 35, Collins Western Reserve 32

    Lancaster 53, Dublin Scioto 29

    Leipsic 64, Pandora-Gilboa 23

    Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19

    Lowellville 57, Campbell Memorial 8

    Mansfield Christian 52, New London 42

    Martins Ferry 36, Shadyside 35

    McComb 49, Ada 40

    Metamora Evergreen 61, Millbury Lake 54

    Middletown Madison Senior 53, New Lebanon Dixie 42

    Miller City 56, Defiance Tinora 43

    Minster 53, Wapakoneta 34

    Mt. Vernon 52, Centerburg 50

    N. Can. Hoover 52, Akron Garfield 18

    N. Olmsted 53, Twinsburg 40

    N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32, Galion Northmor 18

    New Madison Tri-Village 68, Day. Chaminade Julienne 35

    New Paris National Trail 56, Day. Belmont 40

    Oak Harbor 49, Rossford 22

    Parma 65, Independence 49

    Peninsula Woodridge 44, Kent Roosevelt 43

    Plymouth 35, Jeromesville Hillsdale 32

    Port Clinton 39, Elmore Woodmore 36

    Ravenna SE 38, Jefferson Area 34

    Richwood N. Union 47, Cardington-Lincoln 32

    Rockford Parkway 53, S. Adams, Ind. 28

    Rootstown 57, Mogadore Field 37

    Russia 56, Sidney 46

    Salem 52, Warren Howland 32

    Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49

    Sherwood Fairview 59, St. Marys Memorial 45

    Spring. Greenon 59, Day. Oakwood 41

    Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Millersport 11

    Sugarcreek Garaway 50, Warsaw River View 36

    Thomas Worthington 65, Canal Winchester 45

    Tipp City Bethel 37, Jackson Center 27

    Tontogany Otsego 36, N. Baltimore 21

    Uhrichsville Claymont 66, Minerva 31

    Union City Mississinawa Valley 48, Sidney Lehman 13

    Upper Sandusky 53, Van Buren 35

    Urbana 56, Spring. Kenton Ridge 39

    Van Wert 51, Ottoville 44

    Vermilion 53, Norwalk St. Paul 27

    W. Unity Hilltop 41, Montpelier 30

    Wadsworth 56, Akr. Ellet 20

    Warren JFK 59, Vienna Mathews 39

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70, Wauseon 45

    Wooster 61, Mansfield Madison 49

    Brookside Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic=

    Rocky River Lutheran W. 51, Cle. Max Hayes 31

    Wickliffe 59, Sheffield Brookside 33

    Great Lakes Classic=

    Cle. Hts. 56, Berea-Midpark 51

    Shaker Hts. 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34

    Kewpee Tip Off Classic=

    Bryan 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 33

    Lima Bath 50, Versailles 41

    McDonald’s Holiday Tournament=

    Bluffton 59, Arlington 43

    Harrod Allen E. 63, Cory-Rawson 46

    Rumble in the Jungle=

    New Lexington 55, Baltimore Liberty Union 53

    Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Can. Glenoak 24

    Worthington Christian 49, Goshen 40

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Dover 23

    West Branch Tip-Off Classic=

    Can. South 52, Beloit W. Branch 49

    WHHS Lady Eagles Kickoff Classic=

    Cin. Walnut Hills 62, Cin. Woodward 13

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Circleville Logan Elm vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd.

    Hudson vs. Cuyahoga Falls, ccd.

    Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Cuyahoga Hts., ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

