Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 62, Aurora 28

Alma 43, Bertrand 32

Auburn 38, Weeping Water 35

Bayard 56, Kimball 8

Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 41

Blair 48, Omaha Mercy 11

Blue Hill 46, Kenesaw 20

Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 33

Centennial 30, David City 20

Centura 41, Holdrege 36

Columbus Lakeview 43, Crete 31

Conestoga 30, Louisville 27

Deshler 44, Exeter/Milligan 20

East Butler 48, Cedar Bluffs 7

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 17

Elkhorn North 63, Platteview 40

Freeman 44, Palmyra 29

Fullerton 51, Burwell 35

Giltner 43, Harvard 18

Gothenburg 54, Lexington 13

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Columbus Scotus 38, OT

Hershey 94, Perkins County 61

Homer 70, Winnebago 57

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Creighton 26

Malcolm 60, Plattsmouth 35

McCool Junction 46, Cross County 29

Minden 46, Southern Valley 39

Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Stuart 41

Norris 59, Waverly 37

Oakland-Craig 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Cornerstone Christian 23

Omaha Concordia 63, Boys Town 13

Osceola 53, St. Edward 10

Overton 51, Arapahoe 28

Palmer 46, Central Valley 42

Paxton 50, Anselmo-Merna 43

Pender 53, Wakefield 39

Pleasanton 50, Axtell 22

Ponca 47, Hartington-Newcastle 33

Seward 52, Hastings 35

    • Shelton 54, Elm Creek 30

    South Platte 45, Arthur County 24

    Southwest 48, Medicine Valley 35

    St. Mary’s 67, Osmond 20

    St. Paul 53, Gibbon 20

    Valentine 57, O’Neill 41

    Wahoo 60, Bennington 43

    West Point-Beemer 44, Arlington 33

    Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Hi-Line 33

    Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45

    Wood River 61, Sandy Creek 35

    York 68, Ralston 12

    Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic=

    Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36

    Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 21

    Early Bird Classic=

    Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33

    Papillion-LaVista 60, Lincoln High 25

    Early Heartland/Metro Tournament=

    Lincoln Southeast 53, Omaha Westside 49

    Millard West 46, Lincoln East 35

    Early Metro/Heartland Classic=

    Lincoln Southwest 39, Elkhorn South 27

    Millard North 69, Fremont 22

    Early Season Tournament=

    Kearney 45, Omaha Marian 39

    GICC Early Season Tournament=

    Lincoln Lutheran 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 33

    Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament=

    Lincoln Northeast 56, North Platte 39

    Lincoln Pius X 48, Gretna 30

    Lourdes Early Bird Tournament=

    Lincoln Christian 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 45

    Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 31

    OPS Invitational=

    Omaha Central 83, Buena Vista 5

    Western Conference Tournament=

    Chadron 39, Alliance 21

    Scottsbluff 62, Sterling, Colo. 41

    Sidney 88, Arvada, Colo. 4

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

