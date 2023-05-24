Thomas helps Sun top Mystics for second straight game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 22 points and 10 rebounds while DeWanna Bonner added 15 points to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 88-81 on Tuesday night.

Connecticut created some separation midway through the fourth quarter by going on a 10-2 run, capped by a three-point play by Brionna Jones for a 75-67 lead. Tiffany Hayes started the run by making a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and a transition take foul led to a four-point possession after Bonner’s free throw and Jones’ 3-pointer.

Elena Delle Donne made a putback to get Washington within 81-79 but Bonner answered at the other end with a layup in traffic for a four-point lead with 52 seconds left. The Mystics turned it over on their next possession and Hayes made one of two free throws.

All five starters for Connecticut (3-0) scored in double figures. Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman each scored 13 points and Jones finished with 12.

Delle Donne led Washington (1-2) with 27 points.

DREAM 83, LYNX 77

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Aari McDonald gave Atlanta it’s first lead of the game in the final minute and the Dream scored the last 11 points of the game to rally past the Lynx.

Atlanta, which trailed by 19 midway through the third quarter outscored the Lynx, who had one basket in the last 6-plus minutes, 24-10 in the fourth quarter, and 14-2 in the last 3:33.

Rookie Naz Hillmon, a second-round pick out of Michigan, added 13 points, all in the second half, for the the Dream (1-1) and Cheyenne Parker had 12.

Napheesa Collier scored 20 points for Minnesota (0-2) before she fouled out with 2:23 to play. Aerial Powers and Tiffany Mitchell both had 10 off the bench.

