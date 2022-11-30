AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 39, Dola Hardin Northern 25

Archbold 53, Sherwood Fairview 46

Ashtabula Edgewood 65, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 10

Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 17

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Lakeside Danbury 20

Bellevue 59, Sandusky 24

Bluffton 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 40

Bryan 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 39

Canal Winchester 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Gahanna Cols. Academy 19

Carey 71, Oregon Stritch 16

Casstown Miami E. 33, W. Liberty-Salem 23

Chagrin Falls 62, Beachwood 40

Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Gates Mills Hawken 52

Chillicothe Unioto 73, Chillicothe Huntington 31

Cols. Upper Arlington 45, Hilliard Davidson 29

Columbus Grove 59, Continental 26

Crestline 37, Lucas 27

Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Independence 30, OT

Defiance Ayersville 55, Pettisville 44

Delaware Buckeye Valley 45, Cols. School for Girls 35

Delaware Christian 38, Liberty Christian Academy 26

Delaware Hayes 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40

Delphos Jefferson 61, Antwerp 21

Dublin Coffman 57, Hilliard Bradley 20

E. Liverpool 60, Lisbon Beaver 43

Elida 46, Spencerville 36

Frankfort Adena 45, Williamsport Westfall 35

Franklin Middletown Christian 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42

Ft. Loramie 60, Botkins 35

Gahanna Lincoln 61, Pickerington N. 24

    • Garfield Hts. Trinity 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35

    Garrett Morgan 32, Cle. Collinwood 25

    Gibsonburg 61, Tiffin Calvert 35

    Granville 49, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27

    Grove City 71, Galloway Westland 10

    Groveport-Madison 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20

    Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Hicksville 32

    Harrod Allen E. 58, Kenton 51

    Heath 34, Johnstown 26

    Hilliard Darby 54, Dublin Jerome 42

    Holland Springfield 64, Maumee 27

    Jackson Center 40, Anna 34

    Jeromesville Hillsdale 36, Ashland Mapleton 27

    Johnstown Northridge 54, Hebron Lakewood 50

    Kalida 31, Coldwater 28

    Kansas Lakota 43, Attica Seneca E. 8

    Kirtland 34, Orwell Grand Valley 33

    Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 40

    Liberty Center 61, Holgate 20

    Mansfield Sr. 63, Cols. DeSales 46

    Maria Stein Marion Local 46, Versailles 36

    Marysville 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 30

    McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43, N. Baltimore 36

    Mogadore Field 47, Akr. Springfield 27

    Montpelier 32, Pioneer N. Central 24

    Mowrystown Whiteoak 73, Felicity-Franklin 29

    Mt. Vernon 44, Ashland 33

    N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Ashland Crestview 10

    New Albany 36, Westerville Cent. 29

    New Bremen 55, Covington 46

    New London 57, Lima Temple Christian 25

    New London 57, Mansfield Temple Christian 25

    New Riegel 47, Sandusky St. Mary 14

    Newark 40, Lancaster 27

    Norwalk 46, Tiffin Columbian 27

    Old Fort 54, Fremont St. Joseph 29

    Ottoville 48, Ft. Jennings 26

    Painesville Harvey 41, Geneva 36

    Perry 51, Ashtabula Lakeside 10

    Pickerington Cent. 67, Reynoldsburg 36

    Piketon 47, Southeastern 35

    Portsmouth W. 54, Greenup Co., Ky. 47

    Richmond Hts. 69, Brooklyn 38

    Rockford Parkway 54, Convoy Crestview 33

    Russia 60, Sidney Fairlawn 22

    Sandusky Perkins 61, Clyde 31

    Seton 46, Ursuline Academy 33

    Stryker 47, Edon 39

    Sylvania Northview 50, Napoleon 42

    Tol. Christian 91, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 20

    Union City Mississinawa Valley 59, Troy Christian 32

    Upper Sandusky 51, Marion Harding 44

    Van Buren 52, Bloomdale Elmwood 33

    Van Wert Lincolnview 58, Paulding 30

    Wapakoneta 40, New Knoxville 28

    Wauseon 60, Edgerton 33

    Wickliffe 33, Mantua Crestwood 29

    Zanesville 56, Newark Licking Valley 28

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    St. Henry vs. Ansonia, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/