Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 55, Edgerton 40
Ashland Mapleton 42, Monroeville 36
Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Orange 20
Beachwood 40, Ashtabula Lakeside 39
Brunswick 59, Euclid 24
Carey 52, Attica Seneca E. 9
Chagrin Falls 44, Perry 40, OT
Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Sycamore 29
Circleville 53, Circleville Logan Elm 39
Collins Western Reserve 47, Ashland Crestview 23
Cols. Bexley 51, Bishop Hartley 40
Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Hilliard Bradley 35
Cols. Wellington 43, Cols. Horizon Science 11
Crestline 40, Mansfield St. Peter’s 27
Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Burton Berkshire 18
Dublin Coffman 43, Powell Olentangy Liberty 41
Fairfield Christian 41, Millersport 32
Gahanna Lincoln 79, Galloway Westland 56
Garrett Morgan 48, Cle. Lincoln W. 4
Gates Mills Hawken 61, Painesville Harvey 33
Granville 54, Zanesville 43
Greenwich S. Cent. 50, Plymouth 43
Grove City 52, New Albany 42
Heath 45, Hebron Lakewood 29
Johnstown 44, Newark Cath. 32
Kirtland 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26
Lakeside Danbury 91, Gibsonburg 61
Lancaster 69, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 72, Corning Miller 10
Lewis Center Olentangy 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30
Marysville 48, Hilliard Darby 45
New Hope Christian 51, Northside Christian 18
New London 52, Norwalk St. Paul 24
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 19
Norton 58, Peninsula Woodridge 33
Paden City, W.Va. 48, Bridgeport 33
Parma Normandy 55, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 31
Pettisville 45, Pioneer N. Central 20
Pickerington Cent. 51, Newark 46
Shekinah Christian 53, Cols. Cristo Rey 25
Stryker 40, W. Unity Hilltop 37
Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Zanesville Rosecrans 21
Sunbury Big Walnut 81, Delaware Hayes 35
Sycamore Mohawk 57, Bucyrus 28
Tol. Christian 65, Tol. Ottawa Hills 13
Upper Sandusky 47, Bucyrus Wynford 31
W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Cin. Oak Hills 25
Westerville S. 67, Dublin Scioto 29
Wickliffe 43, Garfield Hts. Trinity 39
Youngs. East 47, Akr. North 4
Youngs. Liberty 58, Hudson 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/