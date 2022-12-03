AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 55, Edgerton 40

Ashland Mapleton 42, Monroeville 36

Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Orange 20

Beachwood 40, Ashtabula Lakeside 39

Brunswick 59, Euclid 24

Carey 52, Attica Seneca E. 9

Chagrin Falls 44, Perry 40, OT

Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Sycamore 29

Circleville 53, Circleville Logan Elm 39

Collins Western Reserve 47, Ashland Crestview 23

Cols. Bexley 51, Bishop Hartley 40

Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Hilliard Bradley 35

Cols. Wellington 43, Cols. Horizon Science 11

Crestline 40, Mansfield St. Peter’s 27

Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Burton Berkshire 18

Dublin Coffman 43, Powell Olentangy Liberty 41

Fairfield Christian 41, Millersport 32

Gahanna Lincoln 79, Galloway Westland 56

Garrett Morgan 48, Cle. Lincoln W. 4

Gates Mills Hawken 61, Painesville Harvey 33

Granville 54, Zanesville 43

Greenwich S. Cent. 50, Plymouth 43

Grove City 52, New Albany 42

Heath 45, Hebron Lakewood 29

Johnstown 44, Newark Cath. 32

Kirtland 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26

Lakeside Danbury 91, Gibsonburg 61

Lancaster 69, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 72, Corning Miller 10

Lewis Center Olentangy 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30

Marysville 48, Hilliard Darby 45

New Hope Christian 51, Northside Christian 18

New London 52, Norwalk St. Paul 24

    • New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 19

    Norton 58, Peninsula Woodridge 33

    Paden City, W.Va. 48, Bridgeport 33

    Parma Normandy 55, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20

    Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 31

    Pettisville 45, Pioneer N. Central 20

    Pickerington Cent. 51, Newark 46

    Shekinah Christian 53, Cols. Cristo Rey 25

    Stryker 40, W. Unity Hilltop 37

    Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Zanesville Rosecrans 21

    Sunbury Big Walnut 81, Delaware Hayes 35

    Sycamore Mohawk 57, Bucyrus 28

    Tol. Christian 65, Tol. Ottawa Hills 13

    Upper Sandusky 47, Bucyrus Wynford 31

    W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Cin. Oak Hills 25

    Westerville S. 67, Dublin Scioto 29

    Wickliffe 43, Garfield Hts. Trinity 39

    Youngs. East 47, Akr. North 4

    Youngs. Liberty 58, Hudson 43

