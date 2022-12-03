AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albia 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36

Algona 61, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17

Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Grundy Center 41

Baxter 43, Collins-Maxwell 25

Burlington Notre Dame 63, Van Buren, Keosauqua 29

Central City 41, Starmont 33

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 73, Sheldon 41

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 26

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City, North 32

Davis County, Bloomfield 68, Centerville 59

Diagonal 55, Moulton-Udell 21

Dike-New Hartford 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65, Ankeny Centennial 64

Emmetsburg 52, Ruthven-Ayrshire 25

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Glidden-Ralston 43

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 51, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42

Gilbert 67, Carroll 33

Johnston 68, Ankeny 59

Kingsley-Pierson 72, OA-BCIG 35

Knoxville 70, Eldon Cardinal 33

Lenox 60, Bedford 10

Lewis Central 56, Red Oak 5

Linn-Mar, Marion 60, Wahlert, Dubuque 57

Lone Tree 38, Highland, Riverside 29, 2OT

MOC-Floyd Valley 66, Boyden-Hull 28

Maquoketa 61, Tipton 43

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Wayne, Corydon 23

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 69, Anamosa 32

Montezuma 58, Lynnville-Sully 20

Nevada 43, PCM, Monroe 35

Newell-Fonda 63, Western Christian 27

North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Springville 38

    • North Polk, Alleman 73, Carlisle 63

    Oskaloosa 43, Pella Christian 41

    Ottumwa 58, Des Moines, Hoover 19

    PAC-LM 56, Manson Northwest Webster 28

    Pella 53, Norwalk 31

    Regina, Iowa City 70, Camanche 25

    Seymour 50, Orient-Macksburg 29

    Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, George-Little Rock 27

    Sioux Center 61, Rock Valley 50

    Sioux City, East 69, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61

    Sioux City, West 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 29

    South Central Calhoun 59, East Sac County 27

    South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Perry 39

    Spirit Lake 84, Unity Christian 79

    St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Clarinda 43

    Stanton 53, Sidney 47

    Treynor 61, Missouri Valley 12

    Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, North Fayette Valley 47

    Urbandale 48, Marshalltown 13

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46

    Washington 62, Fairfield 32

    West Fork, Sheffield 67, Rockford 10

    West Liberty 48, Bellevue 42

    West Lyon, Inwood 68, Okoboji, Milford 63

    West Monona 80, West Harrison, Mondamin 29

    West Sioux 55, South O’Brien, Paullina 15

    Winterset 43, Bondurant Farrar 24

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

