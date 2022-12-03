Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albia 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36
Algona 61, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17
Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Grundy Center 41
Baxter 43, Collins-Maxwell 25
Burlington Notre Dame 63, Van Buren, Keosauqua 29
Central City 41, Starmont 33
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 73, Sheldon 41
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 26
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City, North 32
Davis County, Bloomfield 68, Centerville 59
Diagonal 55, Moulton-Udell 21
Dike-New Hartford 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65, Ankeny Centennial 64
Emmetsburg 52, Ruthven-Ayrshire 25
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Glidden-Ralston 43
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 51, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42
Gilbert 67, Carroll 33
Johnston 68, Ankeny 59
Kingsley-Pierson 72, OA-BCIG 35
Knoxville 70, Eldon Cardinal 33
Lenox 60, Bedford 10
Lewis Central 56, Red Oak 5
Linn-Mar, Marion 60, Wahlert, Dubuque 57
Lone Tree 38, Highland, Riverside 29, 2OT
MOC-Floyd Valley 66, Boyden-Hull 28
Maquoketa 61, Tipton 43
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Wayne, Corydon 23
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 69, Anamosa 32
Montezuma 58, Lynnville-Sully 20
Nevada 43, PCM, Monroe 35
Newell-Fonda 63, Western Christian 27
North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Springville 38
North Polk, Alleman 73, Carlisle 63
Oskaloosa 43, Pella Christian 41
Ottumwa 58, Des Moines, Hoover 19
PAC-LM 56, Manson Northwest Webster 28
Pella 53, Norwalk 31
Regina, Iowa City 70, Camanche 25
Seymour 50, Orient-Macksburg 29
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, George-Little Rock 27
Sioux Center 61, Rock Valley 50
Sioux City, East 69, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61
Sioux City, West 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 29
South Central Calhoun 59, East Sac County 27
South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Perry 39
Spirit Lake 84, Unity Christian 79
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Clarinda 43
Stanton 53, Sidney 47
Treynor 61, Missouri Valley 12
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, North Fayette Valley 47
Urbandale 48, Marshalltown 13
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46
Washington 62, Fairfield 32
West Fork, Sheffield 67, Rockford 10
West Liberty 48, Bellevue 42
West Lyon, Inwood 68, Okoboji, Milford 63
West Monona 80, West Harrison, Mondamin 29
West Sioux 55, South O’Brien, Paullina 15
Winterset 43, Bondurant Farrar 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/