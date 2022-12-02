AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 55, Garden City 43

Allen Park Cabrini 70, Canton Prep 26

Bloomfield Hills Marian 62, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 29

Brown City 50, Peck 25

Buchanan 64, Dowagiac Union 21

Caro 49, Marlette 41

Dearborn 44, Trenton 26

Detroit Osborn 33, Detroit Pershing 22

Ewen - Trout Creek 65, Dollar Bay 45

Gaylord 50, Cheboygan 15

Goodrich 57, Davison 13

Grand Rapids Christian 58, Hudsonville Unity Christian 31

Hazel Park 44, Dearborn Advanced Technology 12

Hudson 57, East Jackson 47

Iron Mountain 76, Calumet 32

Johannesburg-Lewiston 40, East Jordan 28

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34, Bath 27

Lake Linden-Hubbell 46, L’Anse 35

Lake Odessa Lakewood 41, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 35

Marcellus 30, Delton Kellogg 18

Muskegon Catholic Central 42, Hesperia 25

Newaygo 35, Remus Chippewa Hills 29

North Central 44, Rapid River 29

Saginaw Arthur Hill 53, Flint Beecher 37

St. Louis 36, Vassar 29

ADVERTISEMENT

Sterling Heights 52, Clinton Township Clintondale 7

Summerfield 70, Lincoln Park 21

Taylor 57, Redford Union 17

Troy Athens 56, Farmington 50

Wakefield-Marenisco 43, Bessemer 16

Whitmore Lake 41, Southfield Christian 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.