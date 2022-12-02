Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 55, Garden City 43
Allen Park Cabrini 70, Canton Prep 26
Bloomfield Hills Marian 62, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 29
Brown City 50, Peck 25
Buchanan 64, Dowagiac Union 21
Caro 49, Marlette 41
Dearborn 44, Trenton 26
Detroit Osborn 33, Detroit Pershing 22
Ewen - Trout Creek 65, Dollar Bay 45
Gaylord 50, Cheboygan 15
Goodrich 57, Davison 13
Grand Rapids Christian 58, Hudsonville Unity Christian 31
Hazel Park 44, Dearborn Advanced Technology 12
Hudson 57, East Jackson 47
Iron Mountain 76, Calumet 32
Johannesburg-Lewiston 40, East Jordan 28
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34, Bath 27
Lake Linden-Hubbell 46, L’Anse 35
Lake Odessa Lakewood 41, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 35
Marcellus 30, Delton Kellogg 18
Muskegon Catholic Central 42, Hesperia 25
Newaygo 35, Remus Chippewa Hills 29
North Central 44, Rapid River 29
Saginaw Arthur Hill 53, Flint Beecher 37
St. Louis 36, Vassar 29
Sterling Heights 52, Clinton Township Clintondale 7
Summerfield 70, Lincoln Park 21
Taylor 57, Redford Union 17
Troy Athens 56, Farmington 50
Wakefield-Marenisco 43, Bessemer 16
Whitmore Lake 41, Southfield Christian 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/