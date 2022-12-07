AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck 62, Mandan 44

Center-Stanton 33, Beach 19

Central McLean 65, Dickinson Trinity 34

Century 84, Dickinson 37

Devils Lake 87, Valley City 67

Flasher 54, Standing Rock 31

Grafton 58, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 39

Grand Forks Red River 79, Fargo Shanley 42

Hatton-Northwood 55, Larimore 30

Kidder County 54, New Salem-Almont 21

LaMoure 40, Richland 36

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 51, Griggs/Midkota 44

Maple River 75, Barnes County North 13

Stanley 43, New England 38

Thompson 46, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, Minn. 42

Wahpeton 76, West Fargo Horace 67

Washburn 49, Strasburg-Zeeland 18

West Fargo 80, Moorhead, Minn. 44

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 52, Enderlin 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

