Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 16, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 56, Pike Liberal Arts 15

American Christian Academy 61, Greene County 45

Appalachian 62, Southeastern 48

Athens 63, Ardmore 21

Auburn 57, Hardaway, Ga. 41

Austin 49, Hewitt-Trussville 42

Autaugaville 67, Prattville Christian Academy 54

Barbour County 48, Houston County 29

Bayside Academy 44, St. Paul’s 41

Belgreen 57, Waterloo 27

Berry 57, Brilliant 34

Blount 66, Vigor 50

Briarwood Christian 37, Homewood 32

Brooklane Baptist Academy 78, Marshall Christian 32

Buckhorn 56, Bob Jones 39

Carroll-Ozark 50, Daleville 46

Center Point 41, Fultondale 40

Central-Florence 59, Shoals Christian 52

Central-Tuscaloosa 68, Greensboro 43

Columbia 63, Decatur 56

Corner 52, Carbon Hill 49

Cottonwood 50, G.W. Long 36

Cullman 70, Carver-Birmingham 35

Decatur Heritage 63, Covenant Christian 61

East Lawrence 58, Lawrence County 47

East Limestone 61, Priceville 55

Evangel Christian 42, Restoration Academy 28

Fairhope 55, Gulf Shores 21

Fayetteville 68, Verbena 21

Francis Marion 51, Dallas County 41

Gaston 80, Gaylesville 35

Geneva 48, Dothan 20

Geneva County 60, Slocomb 54

Glencoe 70, Section 40

Guntersville 55, Albertville 33

Hartselle 77, Mortimer Jordan 24

Hatton 69, Danville 62

Hillcrest 75, Holt 40

Holly Pond 77, Fyffe 71

    • Hoover 71, Huffman 63

    Houston Academy 72, Emmanuel Christian 20

    Huntsville 56, Hazel Green 22

    Jackson 57, Monroe County 48

    Jackson Olin 63, Altamont 47

    James Clemens 49, Grissom 47

    Jemison 85, Indian Springs 82

    Lafayette Christian, Ga. 72, Springwood School 58

    Lamar County 66, Fayette County 63

    Lee-Huntsville 50, New Hope 43

    Loachapoka 65, Beulah 39

    Macon-East 51, Edgewood Academy 45

    Mary Montgomery 46, LeFlore 37

    McAdory 53, Helena 43

    Meek 74, Cullman Christian 34

    Minor 57, Cornerstone School 38

    Montevallo 51, Holy Family Catholic 36

    Mountain Brook 63, Thompson 40

    New Life Christian 69, Clay Christian 24

    New Site, Miss. 71, Red Bay 61

    North Jackson 58, Ider 33

    Northridge 58, Sipsey Valley 16

    Oak Grove 53, Jefferson Christian Academy 49

    Oakwood Adventist Academy 52, St. John Paul II Catholic 36

    Orange Beach 58, Alma Bryant 53

    Oxford 50, White Plains 39

    Park Crossing 62, Carver-Montgomery 61

    Pelham 56, Bessemer City 28

    Phillips-Bear Creek 51, Cherokee 46

    Pike Road 69, Marbury 52

    Plainview 54, Westminster Christian Academy 44

    R.C. Hatch 58, Southside-Selma 44

    Randolph School 53, Madison County 52

    Robertsdale 57, Elberta 41

    Sand Rock 59, Gadsden 56

    Sidney Lanier 71, Prattville 70

    Smiths Station 76, Bullock County 56

    Spain Park 69, Jacksonville 55

    Springville 50, Oneonta 30

    Stanhope Elmore 63, Chilton County 56

    Sumter Central High School 66, Selma 41

    Tanner 65, Clements 54

    Victory Chr. 42, Saint Bernard Prep 41

    Vinemont 52, Falkville 46

    W.S. Neal 54, McKenzie 37

    Washington County 52, A.L. Johnson 50

    Weaver 42, Munford 39

    West Blocton 68, Shelby County 62

    West Point 59, Dora 58

    Westbrook Christian 58, Faith Christian 43

    Wetumpka 71, Elmore County 41

    Woodville 43, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 42

    Zion Chapel 74, Dale County 64

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Calhoun vs. Catholic-Montgomery, ccd.

    Cold Springs vs. Hanceville, ccd.

    Crossville vs. Geraldine, ccd.

    Ellwood Christian Academy vs. McIntosh, ccd.

    Susan Moore vs. Fairview, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.