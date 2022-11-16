Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 56, Pike Liberal Arts 15
American Christian Academy 61, Greene County 45
Appalachian 62, Southeastern 48
Athens 63, Ardmore 21
Auburn 57, Hardaway, Ga. 41
Austin 49, Hewitt-Trussville 42
Autaugaville 67, Prattville Christian Academy 54
Barbour County 48, Houston County 29
Bayside Academy 44, St. Paul’s 41
Belgreen 57, Waterloo 27
Berry 57, Brilliant 34
Blount 66, Vigor 50
Briarwood Christian 37, Homewood 32
Brooklane Baptist Academy 78, Marshall Christian 32
Buckhorn 56, Bob Jones 39
Carroll-Ozark 50, Daleville 46
Center Point 41, Fultondale 40
Central-Florence 59, Shoals Christian 52
Central-Tuscaloosa 68, Greensboro 43
Columbia 63, Decatur 56
Corner 52, Carbon Hill 49
Cottonwood 50, G.W. Long 36
Cullman 70, Carver-Birmingham 35
Decatur Heritage 63, Covenant Christian 61
East Lawrence 58, Lawrence County 47
East Limestone 61, Priceville 55
Evangel Christian 42, Restoration Academy 28
Fairhope 55, Gulf Shores 21
Fayetteville 68, Verbena 21
Francis Marion 51, Dallas County 41
Gaston 80, Gaylesville 35
Geneva 48, Dothan 20
Geneva County 60, Slocomb 54
Glencoe 70, Section 40
Guntersville 55, Albertville 33
Hartselle 77, Mortimer Jordan 24
Hatton 69, Danville 62
Hillcrest 75, Holt 40
Holly Pond 77, Fyffe 71
Hoover 71, Huffman 63
Houston Academy 72, Emmanuel Christian 20
Huntsville 56, Hazel Green 22
Jackson 57, Monroe County 48
Jackson Olin 63, Altamont 47
James Clemens 49, Grissom 47
Jemison 85, Indian Springs 82
Lafayette Christian, Ga. 72, Springwood School 58
Lamar County 66, Fayette County 63
Lee-Huntsville 50, New Hope 43
Loachapoka 65, Beulah 39
Macon-East 51, Edgewood Academy 45
Mary Montgomery 46, LeFlore 37
McAdory 53, Helena 43
Meek 74, Cullman Christian 34
Minor 57, Cornerstone School 38
Montevallo 51, Holy Family Catholic 36
Mountain Brook 63, Thompson 40
New Life Christian 69, Clay Christian 24
New Site, Miss. 71, Red Bay 61
North Jackson 58, Ider 33
Northridge 58, Sipsey Valley 16
Oak Grove 53, Jefferson Christian Academy 49
Oakwood Adventist Academy 52, St. John Paul II Catholic 36
Orange Beach 58, Alma Bryant 53
Oxford 50, White Plains 39
Park Crossing 62, Carver-Montgomery 61
Pelham 56, Bessemer City 28
Phillips-Bear Creek 51, Cherokee 46
Pike Road 69, Marbury 52
Plainview 54, Westminster Christian Academy 44
R.C. Hatch 58, Southside-Selma 44
Randolph School 53, Madison County 52
Robertsdale 57, Elberta 41
Sand Rock 59, Gadsden 56
Sidney Lanier 71, Prattville 70
Smiths Station 76, Bullock County 56
Spain Park 69, Jacksonville 55
Springville 50, Oneonta 30
Stanhope Elmore 63, Chilton County 56
Sumter Central High School 66, Selma 41
Tanner 65, Clements 54
Victory Chr. 42, Saint Bernard Prep 41
Vinemont 52, Falkville 46
W.S. Neal 54, McKenzie 37
Washington County 52, A.L. Johnson 50
Weaver 42, Munford 39
West Blocton 68, Shelby County 62
West Point 59, Dora 58
Westbrook Christian 58, Faith Christian 43
Wetumpka 71, Elmore County 41
Woodville 43, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 42
Zion Chapel 74, Dale County 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Calhoun vs. Catholic-Montgomery, ccd.
Cold Springs vs. Hanceville, ccd.
Crossville vs. Geraldine, ccd.
Ellwood Christian Academy vs. McIntosh, ccd.
Susan Moore vs. Fairview, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/