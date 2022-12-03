AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beech Grove 74, Speedway 59

Bellmont 42, Whitko 23

Bethany Christian 79, Clinton Christian 16

Bloomfield 71, Shakamak 42

Bloomington South 68, Bedford N. Lawrence 55

Bluffton 74, S. Adams 34

Boone Grove 67, Washington Twp. 51

Borden 64, Lanesville 38

Brownsburg 63, Franklin Central 39

Brownstown 64, Seymour 52

Cambridge City 79, Indpls International 36

Carmel 62, Lawrence Central 34

Carroll (Flora) 82, Frontier 42

Cascade 46, Monrovia 37

Center Grove 49, Bloomington North 47

Central Noble 46, Angola 38

Chesterton 77, Hammond Morton 45

Christel House Manual 106, Victory College Prep 40

Clarksville 65, Switzerland Co. 46

Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 52

Columbia City 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46

Columbus East 66, Trinity Lutheran 36

Columbus North 85, Silver Creek 51

Connersville 54, Rushville 39

Corydon 54, N. Harrison 46

Covenant Christian 58, Covington 46

Cowan 84, Tri-Central 71

Crown Point 84, Highland 39

Daleville 50, Monroe Central 29

Delphi 62, Faith Christian 49

Dubois 54, Washington Catholic 9

Eastern (Greene) 68, Brown Co. 22

Eastern (Greentown) 51, Eastbrook 45

Eastern (Pekin) 55, W. Washington 39

Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 34

Elkhart Christian 46, Hamilton 22

Evansville Bosse 68, Boonville 58

    • Evansville Central 44, Terre Haute North 30

    Evansville Memorial 40, Gibson Southern 38

    Evansville Reitz 62, Vincennes 60

    Fountain Central 72, Clinton Central 53

    Franklin 76, Decatur Central 47

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 63, New Haven 61

    Ft. Wayne North 56, DeKalb 46

    Glenn 58, Elkhart 24

    Greensburg 54, Batesville 51

    Hamilton Southeastern 59, Avon 47

    Hanover Central 56, Whiting 45

    Homestead 56, Warsaw 39

    Indian Creek 72, Owen Valley 39

    Indpls Ben Davis 59, Indpls Pike 55

    Indpls Cathedral 74, Indpls Brebeuf 45

    Indpls N. Central 65, Indpls Tech 52

    Indpls Scecina 58, Indpls Park Tudor 55

    Jay Co. 56, Woodlan 51

    Jeffersonville 84, Evansville North 68

    Jennings Co. 85, Madison 51

    Jimtown 50, Concord 48

    Kokomo 61, Peru 50

    Kouts 52, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 47

    Lakeland 74, Fremont 56

    Lakeland Christian 44, Culver 37

    Lakewood Park 49, Garrett 43

    Lebanon 53, Crawfordsville 36

    Leo 66, Heritage 39

    Linton 65, Clay City 33

    Loogootee 47, Wood Memorial 29

    Maconaquah 86, N. Miami 38

    Madison-Grant 94, Wes-Del 44

    Manchester 57, Wawasee 55

    Martinsville 59, Greenwood 48

    Memphis East, Tenn. 61, Indpls Attucks 56

    Michigan City 72, Gary West 62

    Mishawaka Marian 78, S. Bend Riley 50

    Mitchell 56, Crawford Co. 52

    Munster 70, Illiana Christian 46

    N. Decatur 60, S. Decatur 55

    N. Judson 80, River Forest 47

    N. Putnam 45, S. Putnam 43

    New Albany 72, Evansville Harrison 67, OT

    New Castle 54, Hamilton Hts. 53, OT

    New Palestine 62, Eastern Hancock 53

    Noblesville 55, Fishers 47

    NorthWood 75, Triton 37

    Northridge 50, Culver Academy 48

    Northwestern 46, Western 42

    Orleans 61, Springs Valley 48

    Paoli 48, Henryville 37

    Pendleton Hts. 49, Lapel 36

    Penn 92, S. Bend Clay 58

    Pike Central 70, Forest Park 66

    Plainfield 53, Whiteland 50

    Prairie Hts. 53, Fairfield 48

    Princeton 56, Tell City 12

    Randolph Southern 75, Union City 54

    Rochester 52, Winamac 46

    Rossville 67, Tri-County 42

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 84, S. Bend Adams 80

    S. Bend Washington 67, New Prairie 34

    S. Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 44

    S. Knox 42, N. Knox 13

    Scottsburg 72, Charlestown 25

    Southmont 43, N. Montgomery 31

    Southridge 47, Washington 44

    Southwestern (Hanover) 78, Madison Shawe 45

    Sullivan 75, Northview 53

    Taylor 62, Northfield 38

    Tecumseh 87, Ev. Day 79

    Tippecanoe Valley 69, Knox 50

    Tipton 83, Frankfort 63

    Tri 41, Blue River 36

    Tri-West 50, Western Boone 44

    W. Vigo 62, Greencastle 45

    Wabash 68, Delta 62

    Westview 80, Churubusco 51

    Yorktown 55, Muncie Burris 43

    Zionsville 43, Westfield 40, OT

    Banks of Wabash Tournament=

    First Round=

    Parke Heritage 64, N. Vermillion 29

    S. Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 33

    Cass County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Cass 52, Logansport 35

    Third Place=

    Caston 52, Pioneer 36

    Lafayette Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Lafayette Jeff 45, Lafayette Catholic 38

    McCutcheon 56, Twin Lakes 31

    Semifinal=

    Benton Central 57, Rensselaer 55, OT

    Lafayette Harrison 60, W. Lafayette 53, OT

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Crothersville vs. Cannelton, ppd.

    Eminence vs. N. Central (Farmersburg), ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.