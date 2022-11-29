AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 80, Collins-Maxwell 50

Ankeny 61, Madrid 60

Belle Plaine 51, Lone Tree 44

Bellevue 70, Easton Valley 39

Bishop Garrigan 76, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40

Burlington 82, Davenport, North 74

Burlington Notre Dame 60, Albia 42

Cedar Rapids, Washington 58, Mount Pleasant 33

Chariton 81, Colfax-Mingo 33

Clarinda 61, Nodaway Valley 54

Clarksville 66, Rockford 46

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Audubon 51

Davis County, Bloomfield 75, Central Lee, Donnellson 58

Des Moines Christian 61, Carlisle 57, OT

Eagle Grove 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

East Mills 70, Diagonal 31

Essex 60, Hamburg 38

Fremont Mills, Tabor 59, Heartland Christian 57

Greene County 38, Ogden 33

Grinnell 62, South Tama County, Tama 33

H-L-V, Victor 35, English Valleys, North English 30

Independence 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 53

Keota 68, Louisa-Muscatine 58

MFL-Mar-Mac 73, Waukon 33

Moravia 61, Tri-County, Thornburg 23

Mount Ayr 76, Clarke, Osceola 71

New Hampton 51, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44

North Union 50, West Bend-Mallard 34

Oelwein 64, Starmont 30

Quad Cities, Ill. 71, Morning Star 35

Riceville 61, Postville 40

River Valley, Correctionville 60, Whiting 23

Underwood 71, Shenandoah 19

Union Community, LaPorte City 62, Central City 39

WACO, Wayland 66, Holy Trinity 52

West Marshall, State Center 55, South Hardin 26

Westwood, Sloan 67, Akron-Westfield 56

Winterset 74, Creston 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

