Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 80, Collins-Maxwell 50
Ankeny 61, Madrid 60
Belle Plaine 51, Lone Tree 44
Bellevue 70, Easton Valley 39
Bishop Garrigan 76, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40
Burlington 82, Davenport, North 74
Burlington Notre Dame 60, Albia 42
Cedar Rapids, Washington 58, Mount Pleasant 33
Chariton 81, Colfax-Mingo 33
Clarinda 61, Nodaway Valley 54
Clarksville 66, Rockford 46
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Audubon 51
Davis County, Bloomfield 75, Central Lee, Donnellson 58
Des Moines Christian 61, Carlisle 57, OT
Eagle Grove 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49
East Mills 70, Diagonal 31
Essex 60, Hamburg 38
Fremont Mills, Tabor 59, Heartland Christian 57
Greene County 38, Ogden 33
Grinnell 62, South Tama County, Tama 33
H-L-V, Victor 35, English Valleys, North English 30
Independence 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 53
Keota 68, Louisa-Muscatine 58
MFL-Mar-Mac 73, Waukon 33
Moravia 61, Tri-County, Thornburg 23
Mount Ayr 76, Clarke, Osceola 71
New Hampton 51, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44
North Union 50, West Bend-Mallard 34
Oelwein 64, Starmont 30
Quad Cities, Ill. 71, Morning Star 35
Riceville 61, Postville 40
River Valley, Correctionville 60, Whiting 23
Underwood 71, Shenandoah 19
Union Community, LaPorte City 62, Central City 39
WACO, Wayland 66, Holy Trinity 52
West Marshall, State Center 55, South Hardin 26
Westwood, Sloan 67, Akron-Westfield 56
Winterset 74, Creston 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/