Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 68, Chequamegon 17

Albany 63, Belleville 41

Algoma 50, Luxemburg-Casco 45

Alma/Pepin 59, Glenwood City 26

Almond-Bancroft 54, Marion 10

Altoona 70, Arcadia 50

Amery 44, Cumberland 19

Amherst 55, Waupaca 32

Appleton West 76, West Bend West 59

Auburndale 68, Marathon 47

Bangor 65, Luther 54

Barron 52, Bloomer 36

Beaver Dam 83, Portage 8

Belmont 71, Southwestern 21

Benton 56, Juda 30

Berlin 46, Lomira 43

Blair-Taylor 82, Black River Falls 24

Bonduel 61, Denmark 37

Boscobel 50, River Valley 41

Bowler 36, Stockbridge 31

Boyceville 45, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42

Butternut 43, Tomahawk 40

Cadott 67, New Auburn 19

Campbellsport 55, Milw. Academy of Excellence 22

Central Wisconsin Christian 51, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 31

Clear Lake 60, Spring Valley 24

Clintonville 45, Antigo 38

Crandon 75, Rhinelander 35

Cuba City 90, Richland Center 28

Dodgeland 67, Montello 50

Durand 60, Cochrane-Fountain City 46

Eau Claire Memorial 82, Holmen 51

Edgar 59, Newman Catholic 48

Eleva-Strum 36, Elmwood/Plum City 29

Elk Mound 41, Fall Creek 39

Fall River 47, Hustisford 32

Fox Valley Lutheran 49, Seymour 37

Greenwood 49, Cornell 28

Highland 53, Iowa-Grant 46

Independence 48, Coulee Region Christian 18

Janesville Craig 105, Madison La Follette 57

    • Kenosha Bradford 64, Delavan-Darien 45

    Kettle Moraine 83, Milwaukee Riverside University 7

    Kohler 49, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 36

    La Crosse Central 66, Eau Claire North 56

    Laconia 39, Xavier 38

    Lake Country Lutheran 68, Racine Lutheran 51

    Lancaster 59, Wauzeka-Steuben 47

    Laona-Wabeno 68, Crivitz 31

    Living Word Lutheran 63, Horicon 28

    Madison East 74, Sun Prairie 53

    Madison Memorial 65, Middleton 55

    Manitowoc Lutheran 60, Brillion 58

    Marathon 44, Loyal 35

    Marinette 50, Peshtigo 40

    Marshall 64, Watertown Luther Prep 56

    Mauston 58, Weston 28

    McDonell Central 69, Columbus Catholic 37

    Melrose-Mindoro 65, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 34

    Menasha 75, Valders 44

    Menomonee Falls 74, West Bend West 54

    Merrill 64, Shawano 51

    Monticello 59, Johnson Creek 37

    Necedah 31, Nekoosa 30

    New Holstein 81, North Fond du Lac 52

    Niagara 60, Florence 26

    Oakfield 71, Rio 37

    Oconto 51, Wrightstown 43

    Oconto Falls 46, Menominee Indian 39

    Omro 83, Ozaukee 64

    Osceola 61, Turtle Lake 48

    Osseo-Fairchild 62, Ellsworth 57

    Pardeeville 60, Lodi 39

    Phillips 63, Rib Lake 21

    Pittsville 73, Northland Lutheran 54

    Port Washington 43, Sheboygan South 37

    Prairie Farm 63, Ladysmith 35

    Racine St. Catherine’s 70, Messmer 20

    River Ridge 62, De Soto 14

    Riverdale 39, Seneca 31

    Royall 57, Adams-Friendship 40

    Saint Francis 66, Salam School 37

    Sheboygan Christian 55, Valley Christian 32

    Sheboygan North 64, Plymouth 55

    Siren 50, Solon Springs 36

    St. Croix Falls 57, Somerset 44

    St. Mary Catholic 55, Winneconne 37

    Sun Prairie West 71, Beloit Memorial 31

    Tomah 55, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54

    Verona Area 85, Janesville Parker 26

    Watertown 57, Reedsburg Area 37

    Wausau West 73, Chippewa Falls 56

    Wausaukee 57, Goodman/Pembine 14

    Wautoma 47, Iola-Scandinavia 40

    West De Pere 61, Green Bay Southwest 49

    Westby 59, Sparta 52

    Westfield Area 62, Cambridge 29

    Wild Rose 78, Manawa 34

    Wilmot Union 64, Shoreland Lutheran 51

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Roncalli 39

    Wisconsin Heights 55, Pecatonica 50

    Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Lakeside Lutheran 41

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 73, Rosholt 35

    Wonewoc-Center 50, La Farge 38

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Sevastopol vs. Shiocton, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

