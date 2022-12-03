Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brownsville 38, Bentworth 26
Concordia Prep, Md. 53, Shalom Christian 33
Conneaut Area 59, Iroquois 15
Erie McDowell 50, Seneca Valley 43
Fairview 53, North East 30
Freedom Area 46, Hopewell 44
Greater Latrobe 70, Cambria Heights 28
Greencastle Antrim 47, Mifflin County 43
Greenville 51, Mercer 17
Harbor Creek 67, Cochranton 23
Hundred, W.Va. 46, Turkeyfoot Valley 41
Lakeview 35, Windber 19
Loyalsock 44, Towanda 29
Mercyhurst Prep 56, Slippery Rock 8
Monessen 39, Derry 24
Neshannock 47, Wilmington 24
New Hope-Solebury 51, Hatboro-Horsham 33
Northern York 40, East Pennsboro 15
Northwestern 67, Reynolds 19
Notre Dame 47, George School 38
Owen J Roberts 60, Collegium Charter School 15
Palmerton 38, Lehighton 26
Peddie, N.J. 54, Kimberton Waldorf School 13
Penn-Trafford 54, Baldwin 50
Quaker Valley 50, Montour 47
Red Land 53, Lancaster McCaskey 51
Red Lion 55, North Penn 43
Seton School, Va. 53, Mercersburg Academy 46
Strath Haven 42, Academy Park 35
