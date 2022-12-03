AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brownsville 38, Bentworth 26

Concordia Prep, Md. 53, Shalom Christian 33

Conneaut Area 59, Iroquois 15

Erie McDowell 50, Seneca Valley 43

Fairview 53, North East 30

Freedom Area 46, Hopewell 44

Greater Latrobe 70, Cambria Heights 28

Greencastle Antrim 47, Mifflin County 43

Greenville 51, Mercer 17

Harbor Creek 67, Cochranton 23

Hundred, W.Va. 46, Turkeyfoot Valley 41

Lakeview 35, Windber 19

Loyalsock 44, Towanda 29

Mercyhurst Prep 56, Slippery Rock 8

Monessen 39, Derry 24

Neshannock 47, Wilmington 24

New Hope-Solebury 51, Hatboro-Horsham 33

Northern York 40, East Pennsboro 15

Northwestern 67, Reynolds 19

Notre Dame 47, George School 38

Owen J Roberts 60, Collegium Charter School 15

Palmerton 38, Lehighton 26

Peddie, N.J. 54, Kimberton Waldorf School 13

Penn-Trafford 54, Baldwin 50

Quaker Valley 50, Montour 47

Red Land 53, Lancaster McCaskey 51

Red Lion 55, North Penn 43

Seton School, Va. 53, Mercersburg Academy 46

Strath Haven 42, Academy Park 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

