AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Ada 56, Lima Perry 46

    Avon 56, Amherst Steele 41

    Beechwood, Ky. 60, Cin. Christian 17

    Bellefontaine 57, London 54

    Belmont Union Local 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35

    Beverly Ft. Frye 39, Martins Ferry 19

    Bishop Fenwick 49, Day. Carroll 47

    Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. Eastmoor 17

    Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56, Shadyside 33

    Can. McKinley 70, N. Can. Hoover 48

    Chesapeake 48, Lincoln County, W.Va. 37

    Cle. Hts. 50, Maple Hts. 8

    Columbia Station Columbia 47, Sullivan Black River 32

    Creston Norwayne 51, Wooster 45

    Crooksville 36, Coshocton 34

    Cuyahoga Falls 61, Barberton 31

    Day. Oakwood 55, Carlisle 20

    Elmore Woodmore 59, Delta 24

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Minster 27

    Garrettsville Garfield 56, Hubbard 28

    Girard 67, Lisbon Beaver 54

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, Berlin Hiland 28

    Grafton Midview 57, Elyria 28

    Green 41, Massillon Jackson 32

    Howard E. Knox 43, Fredericktown 33

    Ironton Rock Hill 71, Raceland, Ky. 34

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jay Co., Ind. 52, Ft. Recovery 13

    Kansas Lakota 50, Lakeside Danbury 40

    Kent Roosevelt 42, Richfield Revere 38

    Legacy Christian 56, Bradford 17

    Liberty Center 55, Pioneer N. Central 15

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 69, Fairfield 33

    Lima Sr. 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 43

    Loudonville 49, Mansfield Christian 33

    Sports

  • No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to K-State in Big 12 title game

  • No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU

  • TCU's loss gets Tide one last look, but Frogs should be in

  • US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

    • Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 51

    Malvern 62, E. Can. 31

    McComb 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34

    Medina Buckeye 62, Parma Hts. Holy Name 27

    Medina Highland 59, Aurora 49

    Metamora Evergreen 38, Tontogany Otsego 22

    Miller City 72, Pandora-Gilboa 28

    N. Olmsted 49, Fairview 45

    New Lebanon Dixie 50, Brookville 49

    Notre Dame, Ky. 47, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42

    Oberlin Firelands 50, Lorain Clearview 32

    Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Sherwood Fairview 58

    Parma Padua 57, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 40

    Sandusky Perkins 54, Bellevue 43

    Springboro 52, Kettering Fairmont 28

    Stow-Munroe Falls 52, Twinsburg 15

    Zanesville Maysville 39, Warsaw River View 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.