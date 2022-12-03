AP NEWS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AZ Compass Prep 58, Canutillo, Texas 40

Ash Fork 27, Fredonia 26

Basis Charter -Flagstaff 49, Bagdad 30

Basis Charter -Flagstaff 50, Tuba City Greyhills 34

El Capitan 37, Flagstaff Northland Prep 35

El Capitan 39, Seligman 23

Glendale Prep 47, Camp Verde 45

Keams Canyon Hopi 54, Seligman 47

Kearny Ray 41, Bagdad 35

Kearny Ray 47, Tuba City Greyhills 25

Lakeside Blue Ridge 53, Heber Mogollon 49

Sequoia Pathway 60, Basis Charter Phoenix 19

Show Low 81, Heber Mogollon 61

Valencia, N.M. 77, Betty Fairfax High School 51

Williams 43, Ash Fork 23

Yuma Catholic 68, Show Low 48

Zuni, N.M. 66, Ganado 25

