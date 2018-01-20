FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Mars’ Michael Carmody making a name for himself in football, basketball

 
Share

Michael Carmody is known as Robby’s little brother, but the Mars sophomore is anything but little.

And football coaches have noticed.

Carmody, who’s 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, plays basketball and football for the Planets. He was a two-way tight end/defensive end in the fall, and now starts alongside brother Robby on the school’s basketball team that’s ranked No. 1 in WPIAL Class 5A.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

His two sports collided Thursday. It was during basketball practice that Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi visited and offered Carmody a football scholarship.

“I was just so happy,” Carmody said, “because I had no idea that it was coming. My dad told me and it was surreal.”

Carmody watched his older brother navigate the recruiting process the past three years.

Robby Carmody, a senior at Mars, received dozens of basketball offers before signing with Notre Dame in November. But this Pitt football offer left the family “speechless,” said their father Rob Carmody, the boys basketball coach at Mars.

“It wasn’t a surprise that they were going to come and watch him practice,” said Rob Carmody, who was told Narduzzi would visit Thursday. “Obviously, Michael’s got some physical things with his size that football coaches are going to look at. I just expected Coach Narduzzi to come in, watch practice, give him the eyeball test and that’s it.”

College recruiters can’t talk directly with sophomores, so Narduzzi spoke with football coach Scott Heinhauer, and then pulled Michael’s father aside during practice.

“Never in my wildest dreams or more importantly in Michael’s dreams did he think he (Narduzzi’s visit) was going to lead to a scholarship offer,” Rob Carmody said. Temple offered a scholarship Friday.

Michael Carmody hadn’t played football since youth league, focusing primarily on basketball, but returned the field this past fall after a couple of years away. He’d attended a seven-on-seven event last summer that reminded him how much he liked football.

“I decided I would try it out again,” Michael Carmody said. “I had a lot of fun throughout the year.”

Conversely, that year of football made him a better basketball player, his father said. He’s become a double-digit rebounder and an inside scoring presence for Mars, which is 9-2 overall and 4-0 in Section 5.

“I definitely think it helped because I’m more physical this year, and I’m playing a lot better,” Michael Carmody said.

“He came into our season this year physically different,” Rob Carmody said. “Football really helped him in basketball, just with physical confidence. It’s given him a little more physicality on the basketball court. He’s always been a really good shooter, but he’s rebounding the ball well, sets great screens and gives us a paint presence that’s unique.”

The Carmody family already traveled countless miles visiting college campuses and basketball coaches for Robby. Now, they’re excited to start the processes all over again, this time focused on Michael’s football options, their father said.

“We’re just so proud for him,” Rob Carmody said, “because obviously going through the last few years with Robby, it’s always been: ‘You’re Robby’s little brother.’ Michael has been such a supporter of Robby, he’s been there for him and gone on visits. And I’m sure secretly he was wishing he could do this down the road.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.