Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Stonehill after Sims’ 24-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-13, 4-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-9, 5-1 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Andrew Sims scored 24 points in Stonehill’s 73-66 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Knights have gone 6-2 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks seventh in the NEC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ansley Almonor averaging 3.4.

The Skyhawks are 4-3 against NEC opponents. Stonehill ranks second in the NEC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is averaging 17.5 points and four assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Max Zegarowski is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 12.3 points. Sims is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .