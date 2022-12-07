Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battery Creek 37, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 30
Blue Ridge 45, Greenville 36
Carolina Forest 34, North Myrtle Beach 32
Catawba Ridge 54, Nation Ford 42
Charlotte Latin, N.C. 45, Spartanburg Day 30
Conway Christian School 25, Low Country Prep 21
Dutch Fork 87, Dreher 29
Fountain Inn 38, Greenville Hurricanes 35
Georgetown 34, East Clarendon 24
Gilbert 49, Strom Thurmond 46
Hilton Head Island 58, Beaufort Academy 49
Landrum 61, East Henderson, N.C. 25
Marion 45, Lake City 39
Mid-Carolina 41, Clinton 40
North Augusta 50, Cross Creek, Ga. 43
Orangeburg Prep 52, Cathedral Academy 48
Palmetto 45, Pendleton 36
Patrick Henry Academy 39, Dorchester Academy 29
Riverside 67, James F. Byrnes 52
South Florence 69, Cheraw 19
South Pointe 84, Gaffney 55
Southside 90, Berea 20
Spartanburg 61, Broome 34
Spring Valley 46, Ridge View 36
St. James 33, West Florence 28
Sumter 71, Lakewood 39
Timberland 63, Kingstree 24
Wade Hampton (H) 50, Silver Bluff 48
Wando 52, Waccamaw 26
Wilson 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 16
Woodland 55, Calhoun County 30
___
