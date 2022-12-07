AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battery Creek 37, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 30

Blue Ridge 45, Greenville 36

Carolina Forest 34, North Myrtle Beach 32

Catawba Ridge 54, Nation Ford 42

Charlotte Latin, N.C. 45, Spartanburg Day 30

Conway Christian School 25, Low Country Prep 21

Dutch Fork 87, Dreher 29

Fountain Inn 38, Greenville Hurricanes 35

Georgetown 34, East Clarendon 24

Gilbert 49, Strom Thurmond 46

Hilton Head Island 58, Beaufort Academy 49

Landrum 61, East Henderson, N.C. 25

Marion 45, Lake City 39

Mid-Carolina 41, Clinton 40

North Augusta 50, Cross Creek, Ga. 43

Orangeburg Prep 52, Cathedral Academy 48

Palmetto 45, Pendleton 36

Patrick Henry Academy 39, Dorchester Academy 29

Riverside 67, James F. Byrnes 52

South Florence 69, Cheraw 19

South Pointe 84, Gaffney 55

Southside 90, Berea 20

Spartanburg 61, Broome 34

Spring Valley 46, Ridge View 36

St. James 33, West Florence 28

Sumter 71, Lakewood 39

Timberland 63, Kingstree 24

Wade Hampton (H) 50, Silver Bluff 48

Wando 52, Waccamaw 26

Wilson 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 16

Woodland 55, Calhoun County 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.