Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benjamin Russell 78, Huntsville 59
Charles Henderson 72, Marbury 42
Cottage Hill 70, St. Paul’s 53
Escambia Academy 64, Sparta Academy 29
Evangel Christian 54, Sparta Academy 19
Fairhope 56, Cornerstone School 41
Haleyville 61, Clay-Chalkville 54
Jasper 65, Hamilton 48
Jeff Davis 73, Sidney Lanier 72
Montevallo 64, Pelham 24
Oak Grove 66, Tarrant 58
Plainview 79, Gadsden 75, 2OT
Priceville 47, Rogers 38
Sandy Creek, Ga. 61, Chelsea 48
Stanhope Elmore 58, Pell City 56
UMS-Wright 60, Sumter Central High School 43
West Morgan 64, West Limestone 39
Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic=
John Carroll Catholic 71, East Limestone 55
Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament=
Brewer 64, Randolph School 49
Tournament Game=
Tuscaloosa County 88, Baker 74
Vina Holiday Tournament=
Brilliant 66, Waterloo 39
Vina 39, Brilliant 25
