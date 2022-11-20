AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benjamin Russell 78, Huntsville 59

Charles Henderson 72, Marbury 42

Cottage Hill 70, St. Paul’s 53

Escambia Academy 64, Sparta Academy 29

Evangel Christian 54, Sparta Academy 19

Fairhope 56, Cornerstone School 41

Haleyville 61, Clay-Chalkville 54

Jasper 65, Hamilton 48

Jeff Davis 73, Sidney Lanier 72

Montevallo 64, Pelham 24

Oak Grove 66, Tarrant 58

Plainview 79, Gadsden 75, 2OT

Priceville 47, Rogers 38

Sandy Creek, Ga. 61, Chelsea 48

Stanhope Elmore 58, Pell City 56

UMS-Wright 60, Sumter Central High School 43

West Morgan 64, West Limestone 39

Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic=

John Carroll Catholic 71, East Limestone 55

Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament=

Brewer 64, Randolph School 49

Tournament Game=

Tuscaloosa County 88, Baker 74

Vina Holiday Tournament=

Brilliant 66, Waterloo 39

Vina 39, Brilliant 25

___

