Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beech Grove 55, NorthWood 51

Brownsburg 73, Heritage Hills 50

Eastside 48, Bryan, Ohio 44

Evansville Bosse 68, W. Vigo 46

Indpls N. Central 79, Bloomfield 52

Indpls Roncalli 50, Indpls Shortridge 48

Knightstown 48, Morristown 44

Lakeland Christian 58, Hamilton 24

Linton 64, Heritage Christian 52

Mishawaka 61, Victory Christian Academy 58

N. Montgomery 56, Speedway 52

Norwell 76, Oak Hill 50

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 81, Michigan City Marquette 71

S. Bend Washington 71, Ft. Wayne South 57

Zionsville 62, Gary 21st Century 59

Lafayette Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Lafayette Jeff 60, McCutcheon 47

Seventh Place=

Twin Lakes 65, Lafayette Catholic 51

___

