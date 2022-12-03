Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beech Grove 55, NorthWood 51
Brownsburg 73, Heritage Hills 50
Eastside 48, Bryan, Ohio 44
Evansville Bosse 68, W. Vigo 46
Indpls N. Central 79, Bloomfield 52
Indpls Roncalli 50, Indpls Shortridge 48
Knightstown 48, Morristown 44
Lakeland Christian 58, Hamilton 24
Linton 64, Heritage Christian 52
Mishawaka 61, Victory Christian Academy 58
N. Montgomery 56, Speedway 52
Norwell 76, Oak Hill 50
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 81, Michigan City Marquette 71
S. Bend Washington 71, Ft. Wayne South 57
Zionsville 62, Gary 21st Century 59
Lafayette Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Lafayette Jeff 60, McCutcheon 47
Seventh Place=
Twin Lakes 65, Lafayette Catholic 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/