Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 58, DSST: College View 29
Alamosa 56, Lamar 31
Aspen 68, Hayden 15
Castle View 56, Grand Junction 55
Cedaredge 62, Ignacio 49
Denver East 70, Poudre 58
Fort Collins 60, Vista Ridge 46
Fountain-Fort Carson 64, Far Northeast 41
Garden City, Kan. 59, Palmer Ridge 45
Grand Junction Central 55, Moffat County 25
Holy Family 58, D’Evelyn 34
Kent Denver 104, Middle Park 69
Lewis-Palmer 68, Glenwood Springs 43
Monte Vista 80, St. Mary’s 63
Palisade 77, Basalt 52
Pueblo Central 98, Canon City 69
Pueblo West 75, Conifer 36
Swink 60, Swallows Charter Academy 13
Wray 59, Yuma 45
Western Conference Tournament=
Seventh Place=
Mitchell, Neb. 71, Arvada 55
Third Place=
Sterling 56, Gering, Neb. 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/