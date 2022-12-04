AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 58, DSST: College View 29

Alamosa 56, Lamar 31

Aspen 68, Hayden 15

Castle View 56, Grand Junction 55

Cedaredge 62, Ignacio 49

Denver East 70, Poudre 58

Fort Collins 60, Vista Ridge 46

Fountain-Fort Carson 64, Far Northeast 41

Garden City, Kan. 59, Palmer Ridge 45

Grand Junction Central 55, Moffat County 25

Holy Family 58, D’Evelyn 34

Kent Denver 104, Middle Park 69

Lewis-Palmer 68, Glenwood Springs 43

Monte Vista 80, St. Mary’s 63

Palisade 77, Basalt 52

Pueblo Central 98, Canon City 69

Pueblo West 75, Conifer 36

Swink 60, Swallows Charter Academy 13

Wray 59, Yuma 45

Western Conference Tournament=

Seventh Place=

Mitchell, Neb. 71, Arvada 55

Third Place=

Sterling 56, Gering, Neb. 39

___

