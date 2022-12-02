Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade (Everett) 58, Ferndale 41
Cascade (Leavenworth) 85, Kittitas 63
Cleveland 70, Tyee 11
Columbia Adventist Academy 82, Washington School For The Deaf 34
DeSales 64, College Place 47
Glacier Peak 63, Everett 49
Heritage 81, Fort Vancouver 47
Inchelium 70, Republic 56
Moses Lake Christian Academy 48, Oakesdale 34
Northwest Yeshiva 42, Concrete 32
Omak 67, Liberty Bell 58
Othello 78, Wenatchee 68
Port Angeles 87, Chimacum 42
Sedro-Woolley 67, La Conner 37
Sehome 62, Arlington 49
Shorewood 60, Evergreen (Seattle) 37
Sunnyside Christian 85, Granger 44
Woodinville 68, Ballard 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kingston vs. Burlington-Edison, ppd.
Stadium vs. Kennedy, ppd.
___
