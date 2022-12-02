AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade (Everett) 58, Ferndale 41

Cascade (Leavenworth) 85, Kittitas 63

Cleveland 70, Tyee 11

Columbia Adventist Academy 82, Washington School For The Deaf 34

DeSales 64, College Place 47

Glacier Peak 63, Everett 49

Heritage 81, Fort Vancouver 47

Inchelium 70, Republic 56

Moses Lake Christian Academy 48, Oakesdale 34

Northwest Yeshiva 42, Concrete 32

Omak 67, Liberty Bell 58

Othello 78, Wenatchee 68

Port Angeles 87, Chimacum 42

Sedro-Woolley 67, La Conner 37

Sehome 62, Arlington 49

Shorewood 60, Evergreen (Seattle) 37

Sunnyside Christian 85, Granger 44

Woodinville 68, Ballard 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kingston vs. Burlington-Edison, ppd.

Stadium vs. Kennedy, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

