Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 62, Middleton 33
Buhl 37, Declo 35
Butte County 54, Mackay 32
Homedale 41, New Plymouth 32
Lake City 79, Lewiston 46
Lakeland 65, Kellogg 38
Marsing 26, Payette 22
Minico 57, Burley 28
N. Idaho Christian 51, Lakeside 38
Prairie 71, Genesee 25
Raft River 60, Wendell 29
Richfield 37, Shoshone 33
Rigby 75, Bonneville 28
Snake River 47, Blackfoot 31
Sugar-Salem 53, Soda Springs 49
Thunder Ridge 81, Idaho Falls 57
Troy 50, Highland 13
Twin Falls 38, Jerome 23
West Side 44, Firth 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/