Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 62, Middleton 33

Buhl 37, Declo 35

Butte County 54, Mackay 32

Homedale 41, New Plymouth 32

Lake City 79, Lewiston 46

Lakeland 65, Kellogg 38

Marsing 26, Payette 22

Minico 57, Burley 28

N. Idaho Christian 51, Lakeside 38

Prairie 71, Genesee 25

Raft River 60, Wendell 29

Richfield 37, Shoshone 33

Rigby 75, Bonneville 28

Snake River 47, Blackfoot 31

Sugar-Salem 53, Soda Springs 49

Thunder Ridge 81, Idaho Falls 57

Troy 50, Highland 13

Twin Falls 38, Jerome 23

West Side 44, Firth 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

