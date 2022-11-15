Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airline 69, West Monroe 58
Ascension Episcopal 51, Erath 25
Barbe 66, Midland 31
Bonnabel 65, Easton 63
Denham Springs 82, Sumner 47
Doyline 72, C.E. Byrd 56
Evangel Christian Academy 60, Haughton 40
Family Christian Academy 66, Phoenix 52
Holy Savior Menard 50, Pine Prairie 15
Lena Northwood 54, Rapides 24
South Beauregard 70, Grace Christian 23
St. Amant 71, Chalmette 57
Sterlington 61, Weston 39
Wossman 70, Huntington 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McDonogh #35 vs. Jefferson Rise, ppd.
___
