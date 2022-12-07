Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 73, Madelia 52
Adrian/Ellsworth 61, Red Rock Central 38
Aitkin 45, Moose Lake/Willow River 36
Albany 57, Pequot Lakes 34
Annandale 50, Big Lake 21
Anoka 75, Spring Lake Park 60
Braham 67, Hinckley-Finlayson 30
Breckenridge 71, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 53
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 56, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 29
Centennial 69, Totino-Grace 33
Chaska 89, Prior Lake 77
Cloquet 67, Duluth East 66
Dover-Eyota 75, Lewiston-Altura 47
Duluth Marshall 75, Hibbing 61
Eagan 72, Bloomington Jefferson 61
East Central 36, Mille Lacs Co-op 32
Elk River 95, Coon Rapids 38
Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, St. Peter 59
Grand Meadow 68, Southland 29
Hawley 59, Frazee 48
Henning 73, Menahga 49
Hutchinson 79, Richfield 43
Jackson County Central 74, Windom 64
Jordan 55, New Prague 43
Lake Park-Audubon 59, Climax/Fisher 44
Lanesboro 75, LeRoy-Ostrander 46
Mabel-Canton 39, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 35
Maple Grove 50, Rogers 34
Mayer-Lutheran 60, Sibley East 32
Minneapolis Edison 59, St. Paul Harding 44
Minneapolis Southwest 81, Apple Valley 40
Minnetonka 64, Waconia 46
Montevideo 52, Minnewaska 47
Monticello 59, Delano 45
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54, Melrose 45
Mound Westonka 54, Zimmerman 53
New Life Academy 66, Hiawatha Collegiate 15
New London-Spicer 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 27
North St. Paul 72, Washington Tech 30
Northfield 44, Rochester John Marshall 42
Ortonville 46, Ashby 35
Park Christian 54, Ada-Borup 43
Pine River-Backus 73, Browerville/Eagle Valley 62
Proctor 68, Two Harbors 50
Rochester Mayo 87, Albert Lea 55
Rosemount 64, Hastings 36
Sauk Centre 66, West Central 49
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 65
Southwest Minnesota Christian 53, Mountain Lake Area 24
St. Croix Lutheran 54, Simley 33
St. Paul Central 58, Minneapolis Washburn 47
Superior, Wis. 88, Hermantown 42
Wayzata 64, Lakeville North 53
West Fargo, N.D. 80, Moorhead 44
White Bear Lake 70, Mounds View 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.
Kimball vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/