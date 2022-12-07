AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 73, Madelia 52

Adrian/Ellsworth 61, Red Rock Central 38

Aitkin 45, Moose Lake/Willow River 36

Albany 57, Pequot Lakes 34

Annandale 50, Big Lake 21

Anoka 75, Spring Lake Park 60

Braham 67, Hinckley-Finlayson 30

Breckenridge 71, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 53

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 56, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 29

Centennial 69, Totino-Grace 33

Chaska 89, Prior Lake 77

Cloquet 67, Duluth East 66

Dover-Eyota 75, Lewiston-Altura 47

Duluth Marshall 75, Hibbing 61

Eagan 72, Bloomington Jefferson 61

East Central 36, Mille Lacs Co-op 32

Elk River 95, Coon Rapids 38

Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, St. Peter 59

Grand Meadow 68, Southland 29

Hawley 59, Frazee 48

Henning 73, Menahga 49

Hutchinson 79, Richfield 43

Jackson County Central 74, Windom 64

Jordan 55, New Prague 43

Lake Park-Audubon 59, Climax/Fisher 44

Lanesboro 75, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Mabel-Canton 39, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 35

Maple Grove 50, Rogers 34

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayer-Lutheran 60, Sibley East 32

Minneapolis Edison 59, St. Paul Harding 44

Minneapolis Southwest 81, Apple Valley 40

Minnetonka 64, Waconia 46

Montevideo 52, Minnewaska 47

Monticello 59, Delano 45

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54, Melrose 45

Mound Westonka 54, Zimmerman 53

New Life Academy 66, Hiawatha Collegiate 15

Sports

  • Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

  • Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

  • Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

  • Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

    • New London-Spicer 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 27

    North St. Paul 72, Washington Tech 30

    Northfield 44, Rochester John Marshall 42

    Ortonville 46, Ashby 35

    Park Christian 54, Ada-Borup 43

    Pine River-Backus 73, Browerville/Eagle Valley 62

    Proctor 68, Two Harbors 50

    Rochester Mayo 87, Albert Lea 55

    Rosemount 64, Hastings 36

    Sauk Centre 66, West Central 49

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 65

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 53, Mountain Lake Area 24

    St. Croix Lutheran 54, Simley 33

    St. Paul Central 58, Minneapolis Washburn 47

    Superior, Wis. 88, Hermantown 42

    Wayzata 64, Lakeville North 53

    West Fargo, N.D. 80, Moorhead 44

    White Bear Lake 70, Mounds View 51

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Eagle Ridge Academy Charter vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.

    Kimball vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.