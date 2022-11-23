Indiana High School Basketball Poll
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Indpls Cathedral (5)
|1-0
|131
|2. Indpls Ben Davis
|1-0
|118
|3. Fishers (1)
|0-1
|112
|4. Carmel (1)
|1-0
|97
|5. Kokomo
|0-0
|74
|6. Penn
|0-0
|72
|7. Chesterton (1)
|0-0
|66
|8. Homestead
|0-0
|47
|9. Bloomington North
|1-0
|38
|10. Brownsburg
|0-0
|34
Others receiving votes:
Zionsville 29. Westfield 26. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 26. Indpls N. Central 20. Lawrence North 12. Terre Haute North 12. Anderson 12. Warsaw 8. Floyd Central 7. Valparaiso 7. Warren Central 6. Jasper 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Mishawaka Marian (2)
|0-0
|122
|2. NorthWood (3)
|0-0
|106
|3. Glenn (2)
|0-0
|93
|4. Leo
|0-0
|69
|5. Connersville
|0-0
|64
|6. Beech Grove
|0-1
|62
|7. Norwell
|0-0
|60
|8. Indpls Brebeuf
|1-0
|44
|9. New Castle
|1-0
|40
|10. Greensburg
|0-0
|32
Others receiving votes:
N. Daviess 29. Culver Academy 24. Peru 21. N. Harrison 14. S. Bend Washington 12. Ft. Wayne Concordia 9. Danville 9. Ev. Mater Dei 8. Guerin Catholic 8. Heritage Christian 7. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 7.
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Linton-Stockton (2)
|0-0
|116
|2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)
|0-0
|81
|3. Carroll (Flora)
|1-0
|73
|4. Brownstown (1)
|0-0
|70
|5. Providence (1)
|0-0
|68
|6. Eastside
|0-0
|63
|7. Wapahani (1)
|0-1
|58
|8. Monroe Central (1)
|0-1
|51
|9. Eastern Hancock
|0-0
|45
|(tie) Central Noble
|0-0
|45
Others receiving votes:
Lake Station 30. S. Spencer 25. Lafayette Catholic 20. Sullivan 18. Lighthouse CPA 18. Northeastern 14. Andrean 10. S. Knox 9. Churubusco 7. Forest Park 7. Ft. Wayne Luers 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Barr-Reeve (1)
|0-0
|118
|2. Gary 21st Century (3)
|1-0
|112
|3. Loogootee (1)
|0-1
|100
|4. Jac-Cen-Del (1)
|1-0
|73
|5. Edinburgh
|1-0
|59
|6. Bloomfield
|0-0
|55
|7. Tindley (1)
|0-1
|54
|8. N. White
|0-1
|52
|9. Indpls Lutheran
|0-0
|49
|10. Liberty Christian
|1-0
|27
Others receiving votes:
Springs Valley 22. Triton 22. Covington 18. Southwood 16. Ev. Christian 15. Borden 15. Argos 8. Indpls Metro 7. Rock Creek Academy 6. Shakamak 6. Kouts 6.<