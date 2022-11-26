AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 46, Versailles 33

Bellaire 54, Barnesville 34

Bloomdale Elmwood 46, Tontogany Otsego 27

Coldwater 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 26

Edon 47, Gorham Fayette 27

Elmore Woodmore 49, Genoa Area 14

Fremont Ross 47, Castalia Margaretta 41

Lakeside Danbury 58, Northwood 13

Millbury Lake 40, Pemberville Eastwood 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Kalida 40

Wauseon 34, Archbold 29

Wintersville Indian Creek 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36

Smithville Tip-Off Classic=

Apple Creek Waynedale 47, Copley 39

Creston Norwayne 49, Wooster Triway 37

Medina Buckeye 43, Ashland 41

Smithville 56, Wooster 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alliance Marlington vs. Canfield, ppd.

Youngs. Liberty vs. Austintown Fitch, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

