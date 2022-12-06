AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avail Academy 81, LILA 29

Belle Plaine 76, Mayer-Lutheran 50

Bethlehem Academy 64, United Christian 41

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 69, Community of Peace 59

East Central 84, Mille Lacs Co-op 35

Fertile-Beltrami 83, Win-E-Mac 68

Fosston 83, Bagley 25

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 65, Red Lake County 60

Hmong Academy 47, Academy for Science and Agriculture 29

Jackson County Central 66, Martin County West 59

La Crescent 67, Triton 59

Lewiston-Altura 68, Winona Cotter 66

MACCRAY 74, Ortonville 35

Mahnomen/Waubun 70, NCEUH 42

Maranatha Christian 78, Hiawatha Collegiate 64

Parkers Prairie 72, Swanville 70

Pelican Rapids 78, Crookston 42

Pipestone 59, Dawson-Boyd 49

Rushford-Peterson 80, Schaeffer Academy 52

St. Paul Humboldt 66, Math and Science Academy 46

Stillwater 69, North St. Paul 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.