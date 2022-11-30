AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 72, Riverside, Oakland 41

Alburnett 67, Midland, Wyoming 48

Ankeny Centennial 60, Urbandale 51

Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Oelwein 35

Beckman, Dyersville 60, West Branch 44

Burlington 73, Iowa City High 65

Carroll 84, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 71

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 82, Marion 37

Central City 47, North Cedar, Stanwood 43

Charles City 57, Dike-New Hartford 40

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 56, Lone Tree 55

Danville 57, Holy Trinity 54

Decorah 71, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 39

Diagonal 57, East Union, Afton 45

Dubuque, Senior 60, Davenport, Central 43

Easton Valley 85, North Linn, Troy Mills 31

Fairfield 65, Oskaloosa 63

Glenwood 72, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 60

Indianola 75, Southeast Polk 71

Iowa City West 61, Clear Creek-Amana 47

Jesup 93, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 59

Johnston 59, Waukee Northwest 32

Linn-Mar, Marion 54, Bettendorf 51

Lisbon 54, East Buchanan, Winthrop 44

MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Sheldon 38

Marshalltown 54, Des Moines, Roosevelt 46

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 71, Benton Community 66

Montezuma 73, H-L-V, Victor 31

Monticello 56, Tipton 34

Nevada 63, Carlisle 36

North Mahaska, New Sharon 70, Colfax-Mingo 34

North Polk, Alleman 53, Pella 51

North Scott, Eldridge 58, Epworth, Western Dubuque 56

    • PCM, Monroe 70, Knoxville 52

    Pekin 60, Wapello 51

    Quad Cities, Ill. 48, Rivermont 47

    Sigourney 50, Iowa Valley, Marengo 48

    Southwest Valley 52, Shenandoah 30

    Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Waukon 56

    Tri-County, Thornburg 55, English Valleys, North English 52

    Valley, West Des Moines 76, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54

    Waterloo Christian School 48, Janesville 42

    Waterloo, East 46, Waterloo, West 43

    Waukee 75, Ankeny 51

    Wayne, Corydon 65, Twin Cedars, Bussey 36

    West Delaware, Manchester 52, Center Point-Urbana 45

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Akron-Westfield vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd. to Jan 5th.

    Alta-Aurelia vs. Ridge View, ppd. to Dec 1st.

    Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. Glidden-Ralston, ppd.

    Audubon vs. Missouri Valley, ppd.

    BCLUW, Conrad vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.

    Ballard vs. Norwalk, ppd.

    Bishop Garrigan vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd. to Dec 12th.

    Boyer Valley, Dunlap vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.

    Cedar Falls vs. Mason City, ppd.

    Central Elkader vs. Kee, Lansing, ppd.

    Clear Lake vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.

    Denison-Schleswig vs. OA-BCIG, ppd.

    Dunkerton vs. Clarksville, ppd.

    East Sac County vs. Woodbury Central, Moville, ppd.

    Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.

    George-Little Rock vs. Sioux Center, ppd. to Jan 9th.

    Madrid vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.

    Newell-Fonda vs. Western Christian, ppd.

    North Butler, Greene vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.

    Okoboji, Milford vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Dec 1st.

    Osage vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City, ppd. to Dec 15th.

    Perry vs. Boone, ppd.

    Roland-Story, Story City vs. Gilbert, ppd.

    Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. West Bend-Mallard, ppd.

    Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd. to Dec 5th.

    South Hamilton, Jewell vs. South Central Calhoun, ccd.

    Unity Christian vs. LeMars, ppd. to Dec 1st.

    Webster City vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

    West Monona vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

