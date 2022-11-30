Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 72, Riverside, Oakland 41
Alburnett 67, Midland, Wyoming 48
Ankeny Centennial 60, Urbandale 51
Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Oelwein 35
Beckman, Dyersville 60, West Branch 44
Burlington 73, Iowa City High 65
Carroll 84, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 71
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 82, Marion 37
Central City 47, North Cedar, Stanwood 43
Charles City 57, Dike-New Hartford 40
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 56, Lone Tree 55
Danville 57, Holy Trinity 54
Decorah 71, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 39
Diagonal 57, East Union, Afton 45
Dubuque, Senior 60, Davenport, Central 43
Easton Valley 85, North Linn, Troy Mills 31
Fairfield 65, Oskaloosa 63
Glenwood 72, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 60
Indianola 75, Southeast Polk 71
Iowa City West 61, Clear Creek-Amana 47
Jesup 93, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 59
Johnston 59, Waukee Northwest 32
Linn-Mar, Marion 54, Bettendorf 51
Lisbon 54, East Buchanan, Winthrop 44
MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Sheldon 38
Marshalltown 54, Des Moines, Roosevelt 46
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 71, Benton Community 66
Montezuma 73, H-L-V, Victor 31
Monticello 56, Tipton 34
Nevada 63, Carlisle 36
North Mahaska, New Sharon 70, Colfax-Mingo 34
North Polk, Alleman 53, Pella 51
North Scott, Eldridge 58, Epworth, Western Dubuque 56
PCM, Monroe 70, Knoxville 52
Pekin 60, Wapello 51
Quad Cities, Ill. 48, Rivermont 47
Sigourney 50, Iowa Valley, Marengo 48
Southwest Valley 52, Shenandoah 30
Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Waukon 56
Tri-County, Thornburg 55, English Valleys, North English 52
Valley, West Des Moines 76, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54
Waterloo Christian School 48, Janesville 42
Waterloo, East 46, Waterloo, West 43
Waukee 75, Ankeny 51
Wayne, Corydon 65, Twin Cedars, Bussey 36
West Delaware, Manchester 52, Center Point-Urbana 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Alta-Aurelia vs. Ridge View, ppd. to Dec 1st.
Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. Glidden-Ralston, ppd.
Audubon vs. Missouri Valley, ppd.
BCLUW, Conrad vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.
Ballard vs. Norwalk, ppd.
Bishop Garrigan vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Boyer Valley, Dunlap vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.
Cedar Falls vs. Mason City, ppd.
Central Elkader vs. Kee, Lansing, ppd.
Clear Lake vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. OA-BCIG, ppd.
Dunkerton vs. Clarksville, ppd.
East Sac County vs. Woodbury Central, Moville, ppd.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.
George-Little Rock vs. Sioux Center, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Madrid vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.
Newell-Fonda vs. Western Christian, ppd.
North Butler, Greene vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.
Okoboji, Milford vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Dec 1st.
Osage vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City, ppd. to Dec 15th.
Perry vs. Boone, ppd.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Gilbert, ppd.
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. West Bend-Mallard, ppd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd. to Dec 5th.
South Hamilton, Jewell vs. South Central Calhoun, ccd.
Unity Christian vs. LeMars, ppd. to Dec 1st.
Webster City vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
West Monona vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ccd.
