Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austin 53, Charlestown 51
Eastbrook 60, Southwood 33
Evansville Reitz 61, Evansville Mater Dei 38
Frankton 58, Eastern (Greentown) 15
Fremont 36, Heritage 16
Ft. Wayne Northrop 81, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52
Hamilton Southeastern 60, Noblesville 48
Indpls Scecina 54, Indpls Herron 28
Kokomo 61, Lafayette Jeff 38
LaVille 48, Triton 24
Lafayette Catholic 57, Lafayette Harrison 48
Michigan City Marquette 63, Oregon-Davis 29
Monroe Central 49, Union City 15
N. Posey 53, Boonville 37
Northwestern 64, Maconaquah 18
Randolph Southern 58, Daleville 17
Rochester 35, Culver 23
S. Adams 48, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 11
S. Knox 44, Sullivan 32
Tri-Central 53, Wes-Del 13
Cass County Tournament=
First Round=
Pioneer 54, Logansport 43
___
