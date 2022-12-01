AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 1, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austin 53, Charlestown 51

Eastbrook 60, Southwood 33

Evansville Reitz 61, Evansville Mater Dei 38

Frankton 58, Eastern (Greentown) 15

Fremont 36, Heritage 16

Ft. Wayne Northrop 81, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52

Hamilton Southeastern 60, Noblesville 48

Indpls Scecina 54, Indpls Herron 28

Kokomo 61, Lafayette Jeff 38

LaVille 48, Triton 24

Lafayette Catholic 57, Lafayette Harrison 48

Michigan City Marquette 63, Oregon-Davis 29

Monroe Central 49, Union City 15

N. Posey 53, Boonville 37

Northwestern 64, Maconaquah 18

Randolph Southern 58, Daleville 17

Rochester 35, Culver 23

S. Adams 48, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 11

S. Knox 44, Sullivan 32

Tri-Central 53, Wes-Del 13

Cass County Tournament=

First Round=

Pioneer 54, Logansport 43

___

